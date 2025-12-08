The NFL has made a change to the Week 16 schedule. The New England Patriots' Dec. 21 road game against the Baltimore Ravens has been flexed into the Sunday night spot, while the Cincinnati Bengals' showdown in Miami against the Dolphins has been moved from Sunday night to a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Obviously, the records of each of the teams influenced the league's decision.

At 11-2, the Patriots currently have the league's best record and are vying to secure the AFC's top seed heading into the playoffs. And while the Ravens are a disappointing 6-7, they are just a game behind the Steelers for first place in the AFC North following this past Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Miami and Cincinnati are technically still alive as far as making the playoffs, neither team has a winning record through the season's first 14 weeks. The Dolphins enter next Monday night's game against the Steelers with a 6-7 record after winning their last four games. Cincinnati is 4-9 after losing a hard-fought game this past Sunday against the Bills, who are trying to catch New England in the AFC East standings.

Records aside, the Bengals-Dolphins game should still have plenty of intrigue as it involves the first two quarterbacks selected in the 2020 NFL Draft in Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa. Burrow's career so far has included one trip to the Super Bowl and two Comeback Player of the Year awards. Tagovailoa's highlights in Miami includes a passing title in 2023 and being the league's leader in completion percentage last year. Both quarterbacks have battled through various injuries during their first six seasons as well.

New England's matchup with Baltimore will also feature two high-profile quarterbacks in Drake Maye and Lamar Jackson. Jackson is a two-time league MVP, while Maye and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford are the front-runners to possibly win the award this year.

Week 16 will mark the fourth prime time game this season for the Patriots, who are on the precipice of clinching their first playoff berth since 2021.