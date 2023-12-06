One of the main headlines from Week 13 in the NFL had nothing to do with the outcome of a game, but rather an altercation that occurred during the San Francisco 49ers' 42-19 beatdown of the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the third quarter, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw picked up Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and threw him down along the Eagles sideline. Naturally, jawing ensued, and Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro separated Greenlaw and Smith. Greenlaw clearly did not appreciate DiSandro putting his hands on him, and threw a jab at DiSandro's face, making light contact.

Check out what happened below.

In the wake of this incident, the league sent a memo to all 32 NFL teams titled, "Conduct of Club Personnel on Game Day" (per CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones).

"The Playing Rules of the National Football League, and our Game Operations Policies, clearly prohibit non-player personnel -- coaches, trainers, equipment staff, security officers, or others -- from making physical contact with, taunting, or directing abusive or insulting language toward opposing players, game officials, or others involved in a game. If an altercation occurs, club personnel are to allow the coaches and game officials to manage the situation, with the officials assessing appropriate penalties, with assistance from the League Office as needed. Under no circumstances are club personnel to engage with or make physical contact with another club's player(s) or other personnel."

The memo goes on to say, "The Football Operations Department will diligently enforce these rules and assess accountability measures on both individuals and clubs as appropriate. In addition to ejection, these may include fines and/or suspensions without pay."

The NFL is continuing to review what transpired in Philly, and discipline from the league could be coming. One high-level executive with another NFL team told Pro Football Talk they believe there will be significant punishment handed down to DiSandro and the Eagles.