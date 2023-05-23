The XFL's 2023 season is in the books, but for several of the league's players, their next football season is just getting started. Multiple XFL players have already signed with NFL teams that are trying to fill up their 90-man rosters ahead of training camp.

Despite a 4-6 record during the regular season, Bob Stoops' Arlington Renegades won this year's XFL Championship after upsetting the D.C. Defenders in the title game. The difference-maker in Arlington's 35-26 upset was the play of quarterback Luis Perez, who was actually traded to the Renegades from the Vegas Vipers during the regular season. Perez threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns in the championship game.

As of this writing, Perez has yet to be signed by an NFL team. While he continues to wait, here's a breakdown of the XFL players who have already joined NFL rosters since the conclusion of the XFL season.

Atlanta Falcons

OT Barry Wesley: The former Sea Dragons lineman is joining the Falcons' revamped roster. The 6-foot-7 Wesley is a versatile player who played four different positions on Colorado State's offensive line during his college career.

OT Barry Wesley: The former Sea Dragons lineman is joining the Falcons' revamped roster. The 6-foot-7 Wesley is a versatile player who played four different positions on Colorado State's offensive line during his college career. DL LaCale London: A member of the Bears from 2020-22, Landon is back in the NFL after a solid season as a member of the St. Louis BattleHawks. He was named Defensive Player of the Week after recording a pair of forced fumbles in a win over the Sea Dragons.



S Lukas Denis: Dennis was signed by Atlanta after intercepting two passes and recording 37 tackles for St. Louis. A former college standout at Boston College, Dennis picked off seven passes during his junior season with the Eagles.



Carolina Panthers

DL Antwuan Jackson Jr.: The former Ohio State Buckeye recorded 20 tackles in nine games for the Sea Dragons.

WR Gary Jennings: Jennings played at West Virginia before playing with the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks. He was on the Indianapolis Colts offseason roster in 2021.

Jennings played at West Virginia before playing with the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks. He was on the Indianapolis Colts offseason roster in 2021. OLB/TE Jordan Thomas: Thomas spent time with Frank Reich while at Indianapolis Colts camp in 2021. The Panthers had Thomas work out at outside linebacker and tight end. He joined the NFL in 2020 and had 20 catches for 215 yards and four touchdowns that year.

Denver Broncos

QB Ben DiNucci: The former Cowboys quarterback is signing with the Broncos after partaking in Denver's minicamp, according to ESPN. DiNucci joins the Broncos after leading the XFL in passing yards and touchdown passes while helping the Sea Dragons clinch a berth in the XFL playoffs.

The former Cowboys quarterback is signing with the Broncos after partaking in Denver's minicamp, according to ESPN. DiNucci joins the Broncos after leading the XFL in passing yards and touchdown passes while helping the Sea Dragons clinch a berth in the XFL playoffs. RB Jacques Patrick: Sean Payton is getting a big back in Patrick, who is joining the Broncos' stable of running backs (via 9News). The 6-3, 234-pound running back was second in the XFL in rushing during the regular season with 443 yards on 115 carries. He is also capable of playing fullback.



Detroit Lions

K John Parker Romo: Romo, who briefly spent time last summer with the Saints, is back in the NFL after making 17 of his 19 field goal attempts -- with a long of 57 yards -- during his time with the XFL's Brahmas.

Green Bay Packers

P Daniel Whelan: Undrafted out of UC Davis in 2022, Whelan earned All-XFL honors for the DC Defenders after ranking No. 3 in punting average (45.6) and kicks inside the 20 (11). He briefly spent time with the Saints last summer.

Jacksonville Jaguars

LB Willie Taylor III: Undrafted this year out of Washington State and Eastern Kentucky, the 246-pound linebacker logged eight tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles in 12 games for the Arlington Renegades.

Miami Dolphins

DB Bryce Thompson: Thompson is joining the Dolphins after intercepting a pair of passes for the Sea Dragons. Thompson played collegiately at Tennessee before being picked up by the Saints as an undrafted rookie. Ironically, Thompson's NFL regular season debut took place against Miami in Week 16 of the 2021 season.

Minnesota Vikings

WR Lucky Jackson: A Western Kentucky product who previously played in the CFL, Jackson finished with 573 yards and five TDs for the DC Defenders. He figures to compete for a reserve role deep on a WR depth chart headlined by Justin Jefferson.

New Orleans Saints

DL Niko Lalos: Lalos is back in New Orleans after spending parts of the 2022 season with the club. Lalos spent this past XFL season with the Sea Dragons, recording 35 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception in 10 games.



Lalos is back in New Orleans after spending parts of the 2022 season with the club. Lalos spent this past XFL season with the Sea Dragons, recording 35 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception in 10 games. DL Jack Heflin: Helflin, who will join Dennis Allen's tough New Orleans defense, spent this past XFL season with the Houston Roughnecks. He recently played in with the NFL as a member of the Packers and Giants.



Philadelphia Eagles

WR Charleston Rambo: Rambo was with the Orlando Guardians during his time in the XFL and had 35 receptions for 430 yards and three touchdowns. He was invited to rookie minicamp and made the 90-man roster.

Seattle Seahawks

DL Austin Faoliu: Faoliu is staying in Seattle after playing for the Sea Dragons this past XFL season. Faoliu, who enjoyed a solid college career at Oregeon, is making his second go-around in the NFL after spending the 2021 season with the Cowboys.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DL C.J. Brewer: A former standout at Coastal Carolina, Brewer is back in the NFL after spending parts of the 2022 season with the Bills. Brewer had 2.5 sacks and 17 tackles this past season with the Houston Roughnecks.

Tennessee Titans

TE Alize Mack: Originally a seventh-round pick of the Saints in 2019, the Notre Dame product finished third among all XFL tight ends with 28 catches for 230 yards and a touchdown while playing for the San Antonio Brahmas.

Washington Commanders