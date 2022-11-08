The NFL schedule always sees adjustments, and on Tuesday the league announced the season's first flex scheduling change as two games will swap times in Week 11.

The Kansas City Chiefs were scheduled to face their divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. on Nov. 27, but that will be moved to prime time (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers were originally in the Sunday Night Football slot when the schedule was released, but that divisional game was moved to the 4:25 p.m. ET slot on CBS.

The NFL first implemented flex scheduling in 2006 to ensure the best matchups for Sunday night. The NFL can use flex scheduling twice between Weeks 5-11 and any time from Week 11 on to alter which teams play on Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs are once again in the conversation of AFC favorites and with Patrick Mahomes leading the team, they look like they could be Super Bowl contenders. At 6-2, they are on a two-game win streak and stand in first place. The Chargers are second in the AFC West and this divisional game could have major implications. At 5-3, the Chargers have won four of their last five games.

Kansas City already makes for great television, especially in prime time, and the matchup against the Chargers is one fans would likely prefer over the Bengals against the Steelers, who currently sit in last place in the AFC North.

The defending AFC champion Bengals are 5-4, second in their division, and have shown just how difficult repeating can be. The Steelers are in last at 2-6, with a lack of consistency at quarterback.

Here is a look at the new Week 11 schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 17

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers, 8: 15 p.m., Amazon Prime

Sunday, Nov. 20

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Washington Commanders at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at New York Giants 1 p.m., Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Nov. 21

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals (Mexico City), 8:15 p.m., ESPN