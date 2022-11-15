Maybe all that tanking for Tua talk from a few years ago was actually spot on.

Based on this season, the Miami Dolphins have their franchise passer in Tua Tagovailoa, proving many people wrong, this writer included, but now he's showing even more than that.

Tagovailoa is an actual MVP candidate — a real one, not some media-trumped-up candidate. When the Dolphins fans were chanting "MVP" late in Miami's' victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, it wasn't out of line of the fans just pumping up their guy. It's real.

Look at the numbers. The Dolphins are 7-3, sit atop the AFC East and would be the second seed in the AFC if the playoffs started today. They have gotten there behind a potent passing attack that makes Sundays look like seven-on-seven drills for their offense, with guys seemingly always open and Tagovailoa usually on time and accurate with his throws.

To say Tagovailoa has improved doesn't do justice to what he's become as a player and passer.

Let me say the obvious again: I was wrong about him. Big time. I've been wrong about quarterbacks in the past, but this one appears to be a wild miss. Credit goes to Tagovailoa for shunning all of us who doubted him and seemingly used it to fuel his ascent to being a top quarterback in the league. He admitted he did as much in past interviews.

There were times that Tagovailoa made some comments that led you to believe he was annoyed by the doubters. Nothing malicious, just a chip that seemed to drive him. It worked, which is why he's in the MVP conversation.

Look at his numbers. He leads the NFL in passer rating at 118.4, is second to Seattle's Geno Smith in completion percentage at 71.0, leads all quarterbacks in yards per attempt at 9.1 and has 18 touchdown passes against three picks.

The Dolphins are 7-1 in games he's started, with the only loss coming in the game he was knocked out of with a concussion. That has them up to No. 4 in my Power Rankings this week as they head to their bye.

Third down and in the red zone are where quarterbacks earn their money in the NFL. Tagovailoa leads the NFL in passer rating on third down by a wide margin with an amazing 149.8 rating, which is close to being perfect. He has nine touchdowns and no picks on third down.

In the red zone, he has 14 touchdown passes and no picks. He also has a completion percentage of 67.7 in the red area, which is among the best in the league, and has a rating of 118.8, which is tops among the current starters in the league.

There is no doubt that Tagovailoa's play has received a big boost from the addition of the speedy receiver Tyreek Hill, the growth of second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle and the brilliant offensive mind of coach Mike McDaniel. But Tagovailoa deserves his share of the credit as well. He has gone from a player the team considered replacing several times with several players to an MVP candidate.

That is one heck of a turnaround, one that has the Dolphins as a potential Super Bowl team and one that surely has Tua looking at all those receipts he kept from the doubters.