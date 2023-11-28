Sean Payton is one of the game's best coaches, and has been for a long time, so when he took over as the head coach of the Denver Broncos this season, expected improvement was natural after a terrible 2022 season for the Broncos.

If anybody could fix Russell Wilson, Payton could do it.

So far, so good.

Wilson is playing much better this season than a year ago, his first with Denver, but it was the awful defense that had this Denver team starting 1-5 and seemingly going nowhere. Included in that 1-5 start was giving up a 70-point game to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 -- as demoralizing a loss as there could be.

Fast forward to Sunday. The Broncos beat the Cleveland Browns, 29-12, to win their fifth straight game and firmly plant their flag in the playoff race with a 6-5 record. The five consecutive victories is the longest streak in the league. The defense that gave up 70 in a game has given up 80 the past five. They have 15 takeaways in the past four contests and average a league-best 2.0 takeaways per game.

Payton has this team surging at the right time as they ready to face a Houston Texans team on the road this week, a Texans team that is also in the wild-card race.

Russell Wilson DEN • QB • #3 CMP% 68.3 YDs 2199 TD 20 INT 4 YD/Att 6.89 View Profile

Wilson has improved from last season in a big way. He's taking care of the football and his 20 touchdown-four-interception ratio is the best in the NFL. There are times he looks like Wilson of old, yet there is more of a measured way about him, a way that Payton certainly has coached into his game.

With a soft schedule the rest of the way, it's not impossible to think of this Denver team in the postseason. They do face a three-game road stretch now, starting with the Texans, followed by games at the Chargers and at Detroit to face a good Lions team. If they can navigate those games at 1-2 or even 2-1, they might be a playoff team.

Denver is up to No. 11 in my Power Rankings this week, a far cry from being down near the bottom five weeks ago. Payton has turned this team around.

Fixing Wilson seemed like a big challenge when the season began. In fact, I wondered if Payton could do it.

Not only has he done it, but he has him playing well and the defense has made major improvements.

That 70 burger? Sure seems like a long time ago as this team makes a playoff push.