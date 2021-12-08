With just five weeks remaining, we're now in the stretch run of the 2021 regular season. Even 13 weeks in, the NFL still has plenty of surprises up its sleeve. Last week, we saw the Lions earn their first win of the year with a last-second touchdown against the Vikings, while the Patriots were able to get a win in Buffalo by throwing just three total passes. While it's hard to imagine seeing a team rival New England's Naval Academy offense in Week 14, there will undoubtedly be some unexpected twists and turns in this latest slate of games.

Below, we'll give our picks for all of Week 14, starting with our five locks of the Week, which are 7-3 ATS over the last two weeks and 37-24-4 ATS on the year.

2021 record

Locks of the Week ATS: 37-24-4

ATS: 90-100-4

ML: 116-77-1

Ravens at Browns

Latest Odds: Cleveland Browns -2.5 Bet Now

The Ravens are just really hard to trust at the moment, as their offense under Lamar Jackson looks completely disjointed. Over the last three weeks, Baltimore's offense is averaging just 4.2 yards per play, which is the third worst in the NFL during that stretch. They are also coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Steelers, which has them teetering a bit in the current playoff picture in the AFC. Meanwhile, they get a Browns team that needs a win to keep its season alive and is well-rested after getting the Week 13 bye. The Ravens are also 2-5 ATS in their last seven road games.

Projected score: Browns 27, Ravens 24

The pick: Browns -2.5

Cowboys at Washington

Latest Odds: Washington Football Team +4 Bet Now

Washington has reeled off four straight wins, but it'll face a pretty tough challenge in the Cowboys. Dallas is looking to get back on track offensively after a few spotty performances over the last three weeks. Even as it has cooled off, this is still a potent unit that is averaging 6.1 yards per play on the season. While Taylor Heinicke has been a fantastic story, I'm not sure he'll be able to keep pace with Dallas here. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are 5-1 ATS over their last six road games and are 7-0 ATS against the NFC.

Projected score: Cowboys 28, Washington 21

The pick: Cowboys -4

Rams at Cardinals

Latest Odds: Arizona Cardinals -2.5 Bet Now

The Rams haven't gained my trust in big spots yet. They are under .500 ATS on the season and were just on a three-game losing streak before being gifted with the Jaguars on the schedule in Week 13. Meanwhile, the Cardinals continue to look like the class of the division, and both Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins looked sharp in their return to action last week. I'll gladly lay less than a field goal to the home team that is also 9-3 ATS (tied for the second-best mark in the NFL).

Projected score: Cardinals 33, Rams 27

The pick: Cardinals -2.5

Bills at Buccaneers

Latest Odds: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3 Bet Now

The type of loss that the Buffalo Bills suffered at the hands of the Patriots last week has the ability to break a team's spirit. Even after the contest you started to see the team splintering a bit, so they'd be a natural fade regardless in Week 14. What turns this into a lock, however, is that they'll now have to travel down to Tampa Bay on a short week to face the Buccaneers, who are fresh off a dominating win over the Falcons. This is a nightmare scenario for Buffalo as it gears up to play Tom Brady, who is 32-3 for his career in the regular season against this club.

Projected score: Buccaneers 33, Bills 24

The pick: Buccaneers -3

Seahawks at Texans

Latest Odds: Houston Texans +7.5 Bet Now

Russell Wilson has started to turn the corner over the last few weeks after struggling to pass the ball in his immediate return to action following that finger injury. Over the last two weeks, Wilson is completing 73.5% of his passes with a 106.1 passer rating and now heads to Houston to face a lowly Texans team that is giving up 7.2 yards per pass attempt this season. Houston is also in the midst of some QB uncertainty after Tyrod Taylor was benched last week against Indianapolis. No matter who is under center, however, Seattle should be able to create a sizable lead.

Projected score: Seahawks 27, Texans 17

The pick: Seahawks -7.5

Rest of the bunch

Steelers at Vikings

Projected score: Steelers 24, Vikings 23

The pick: Steelers +3

Jaguars at Titans

Projected score: Titans 28, Jaguars 17

The pick: Titans -8.5

Raiders at Chiefs

Projected score: Chiefs 30, Raiders 21

The pick: Raiders +9.5

Saints at Jets

Projected score: Saints 20, Jets 14

The pick: Saints -5

Falcons at Panthers

Projected score: Falcons 24, Panthers 20

The pick: Falcons +2.5

Lions at Broncos

Projected score: Broncos 27, Lions 20

The pick: Lions +7.5

Giants at Chargers

Projected score: Chargers 30, Giants 17

The pick: Chargers -10.5

49ers at Bengals

Projected score: Bengals 27, 49ers 23

The pick: Bengals -1

Bears at Packers

Projected score: Packers 33, Bears 20

The pick: Packers -12.5