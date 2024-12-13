Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

It's not just any Friday, it's Friday the 13th and it's probably already the worst day of the year for 49ers fans. They had to wake up this morning with the realization that their playoff hopes are basically zero after Thursday night's 12-6 loss to the Rams. Going into Week 15, the 49ers needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, but their offense forgot to show up for the game.

The 49ers scored exactly zero touchdowns on a night where they didn't even hit 200 yards of total offense. If you're like me and you're a fan of field goals, then it was the greatest game of the season because it was the first time all year that EVERY point in a game was scored on field goals.

In today's newsletter, we'll be handing out grades for the Thursday night game, plus we'll be previewing Bills-Lions and we'll be making some bold predictions for Week 15.

1. Rams top 49ers in NFC West showdown: Grades and notes for 'Thursday Night Football'

If the 49ers had any hopes of making the playoffs, those basically went down the drain Thursday night. In a rainy game that featured exactly zero touchdowns, the Rams topped the 49ers, 12-6. The win allowed the Rams to sweep the 49ers for the first time since 2018.

With a record of 8-6, the Rams now control their fate in the NFC West: If they win out, they'll win the division. The Rams close the season with a road game against the Jets in Week 16 before facing the Cardinals (Week 17) and Seahawks (Week 18) at home.

Here are our grades from the game:

RAMS GRADE: C+

One week after the offense carried the Rams to a win over the Bills, the defense returned the favor on Thursday night by leading the team to a win over the 49ers. The defense had its most dominant performance of the season and a lot of that had to to with a pass rush led by Kobie Turner that flustered Brock Purdy. Turner tallied two of the Rams' three sacks. The defense played exceptionally well in the second half: Not only did they hold the 49ers to just 83 yards over the final two quarters, but Darious Williams came up with a fourth-quarter interception that essentially iced the game. With rain falling for most of the game, the Rams' offensive strategy was simple: They gave a heavy workload to Kyren Williams, who had an impressive night with 29 carries for 108 yards. Puka Nacua also came up big for the offense with seven catches for 97 yards. The unsung hero of the game was Joshua Karty, who had four field goals, which wasn't easy to do, considering the weather. This is a Rams team that's looking more dangerous every week and it won't be surprising at all if L.A. ends up stealing the NFC West.

Rams notes

49ERS GRADE: D

With their season on the line, the 49ers offense laid an egg. With an constant downpour falling for most of the game, Brock Purdy was never able to get the offense going. Purdy completed just 14 of 31 passes for 142 yards on a night where the 49ers were plagued by drops by their receivers and erratic throws from their QB. Purdy killed any chance the 49ers had of winning the game when he threw an interception deep in Rams territory late in the fourth quarter. The 49ers totaled just 191 yards, which is the lowest in any regular-season game ever under Kyle Shanahan. One problem for the 49ers is that Purdy kept trying to force-feed Deebo Samuel, who caught just three passes for 16 yards. The 49ers defense looked sharp for most of the game before melting down during a fourth quarter where the Rams were able to score every time they touched the ball. The defense also dropped at least two interceptions in the first quarter that could have changed the game. The 49ers had a chance to keep their season alive, but instead, it feels like the season is all but over for the reigning NFC champions.

49ers notes

Finally, you can check out our full takeaways from the game here.

2. Patrick Mahomes not happy: Five teams set to be hit with brutal stretch and Chiefs are one of them

Going into the 2024 season, it had been six years since any NFL team was asked to play three games in 10 days, but that's exactly what's going to happen to five different teams starting this week.

Here's what you need to know about the brutal scheduling quirk:

Five teams set to face brutal stretch. The Chiefs, Ravens, Texans and Steelers are all playing on Christmas this year, and because of that, each of their next three games will be played on Dec. 15, Dec. 21 and Dec. 25. The Bears will also be starting a period of three games in 10 days: They play on Monday night (Dec. 16) and that will be followed by games on Dec. 22 and Dec. 26.

The Chiefs, Ravens, Texans and Steelers are all playing on Christmas this year, and because of that, each of their next three games will be played on Dec. 15, Dec. 21 and Dec. 25. The Bears will also be starting a period of three games in 10 days: They play on Monday night (Dec. 16) and that will be followed by games on Dec. 22 and Dec. 26. Teams have struggled this year when playing three games in 10 days. Heading into Week 15, four teams -- Jets, Seahawks, Saints and Cowboys -- have already played three games in 10 days this year and they've combined to go 4-8, but those four wins have come against teams that are currently a combined 16-36.

Heading into Week 15, four teams -- Jets, Seahawks, Saints and Cowboys -- have already played three games in 10 days this year and they've combined to go 4-8, but those four wins have come against teams that are currently a combined 16-36. Patrick Mahomes isn't happy about how the schedule is set up. "It is not a good feeling," Mahomes said of the upcoming brutal stretch. "You never want to play this many games in this short of time. It's just not great for your body. But at the end of the day, it's your job, your profession. You have to come to work and do it."

"It is not a good feeling," Mahomes said of the upcoming brutal stretch. "You never want to play this many games in this short of time. It's just not great for your body. But at the end of the day, it's your job, your profession. You have to come to work and do it." Even Mike Tomlin has been talking about it. Although Tomlin is trying to keep his players focused on this week, he admitted that his players are likely looking ahead to this brutal stretch coming up. "I've made some day to day decision in terms of keeping guys upright, giving guys rest days and so forth," Tomlin said on the "Pat McAfee Show" this week. "I'm sure everybody is aware of the schedule, but our job this week is the Philadelphia Eagles, and so, I'm going to delve deeper into that probably more with the collective on the other side of this game."

The only upside for the four teams playing on Christmas (Ravens, Chiefs, Steelers, Texans) is that they'll get a 10- or 11-day break before taking the field in Week 18, which means they should be well rested for the playoffs.

If you want to check out Patrick Mahomes' full thoughts on the subject, you can read our full story here.

3. Bills at Lions: Breaking down the biggest CBS game of the week

This is such a huge game that THE NFL TODAY will be live from Detroit on Sunday. If you're going to be in the Detroit-area, you can join the CBS crew at the corner of Brush and Adams near Ford Field (You can see a map here).

To figure out who has the edge in this game, Jordan Dajani broke down both teams by position and let's just say that the Lions appear to have the edge at every position except for one.

QB: Josh Allen -- Jared Goff

Advantage: Bills. "Goff has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this year, which is why he's an MVP candidate. He ranks second in completion percentage (72.4%), eighth in passing yards (3,265), fifth in passing touchdowns (25) and second in passer rating (109.1). However, Allen is on a different level."

Running back: James Cook -- David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs

Advantage: Lions. "No offense to Cook, who is a dynamic dual-threat back that is currently tied for fifth with 11 rushing touchdowns, but the Lions have the best two-headed backfield in the NFL. Gibbs enters this week ranked fourth in rushing yards with 1,016, and has 10 rushing touchdowns, which ranks ninth. Montgomery has 12 rushing touchdowns in 13 games, which is tied for third in the NFL."

Tight end: Dalton Kincaid -- Sam LaPorta

Advantage: Lions. "A couple of disappointing fantasy players this year, but LaPorta and Kincaid are still two tight ends that can hurt any defense. LaPorta's numbers are down after a historic rookie season in which he caught 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's caught 36 passes for 445 yards, which ranks 15th among all tight ends, to go along with five touchdowns."

If you want to see Dajani's full positional breakdown for this game, then be sure to check out his full story here.

4. NFL Week 15 picks: Eagles top Steelers in Pennsylvania showdown

It's officially time for your favorite part of the Friday newsletter, which is where I round up five NFL writers and we all make some picks for the upcoming week. Just in case you've forgotten, our five writers are: Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Jordan Dajani, Tyler Sullivan and myself. In Week 14, we crushed it straight up, going 4-1, but we went just 2-3 against the spread. For the season, that means we're now 35-35 ATS and 38-27 straight up.

If you're new here, here's how things work: I'll give you one pick from each writer and then direct you to the rest of their picks. That way, if you like their pick, you'll be able to click over and check out all of their Week 15 picks, but if you hate their pick, you can ignore the rest of their picks and move on with your life.

For more Week 15 NFL picks, you can check out out our CBSSports.com picks hub here.

5. NFL bold predictions for Week 15: Patriots pull off shocker

After giving you some bold predictions for Week 14 last Friday, Garrett Podell is back with five more for Week 15. And if last week is any indication, he might nail them all. In Week 14, Garrett correctly predicted that the Rams would shock the Bills.

Let's take a look at two of his bold predictions for Sunday:

1. Steelers win first game in Philadelphia since 1965. "The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost 10 consecutive road games against the Philadelphia Eagles with their last such win coming in 1965. That ends on Sunday for a few reasons. One being Russell Wilson's efficient play: he's thrown for 12 touchdowns to just three interceptions this season, which is why the Steelers are 6-1 in his seven starts in 2024.... Also the Steelers' defensive strength is defending the run as they allow just 91.5 rushing yards per game, the fourth-fewest in the NFL. That's exactly what's necessary to derail the 2024 rushing yards leader in Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts."

"The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost 10 consecutive road games against the Philadelphia Eagles with their last such win coming in 1965. That ends on Sunday for a few reasons. One being Russell Wilson's efficient play: he's thrown for 12 touchdowns to just three interceptions this season, which is why the Steelers are 6-1 in his seven starts in 2024.... Also the Steelers' defensive strength is defending the run as they allow just 91.5 rushing yards per game, the fourth-fewest in the NFL. That's exactly what's necessary to derail the 2024 rushing yards leader in Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts." 2. Patriots shock Cardinals in Arizona. "This will happen because this game features two quarterbacks whose production is going two completely different directions. ... Arizona has lost three in a row after a 6-4 start, and that's in large part because of Kyler Murray throwing five interceptions -- tied for the most in three-game span of his career -- to only three touchdowns during the losing streak. On the flip side, Patriots 2024 third overall pick quarterback Drake Maye is balling out. He is the fifth quarterback to be averaging over 200 passing yards per game (209.3) and over 40 rushing yards per game (41.6) in his first eight starts since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger"

Podell made a total of five bold predictions for Week 15, and you can check out all of them here.

6. Extra points: Dolphins part ways with Odell Beckham Jr.

It's been a busy 24 hours in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.