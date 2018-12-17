NFL Week 16 early odds, schedule: Browns open as rare touchdown favorites; Chiefs trying to do the improbable

After three years of being ignored, the Cleveland Browns are finally getting some respect again from the oddsmakers in Las Vegas.

In the early odds for Week 16, the Browns have opened as a 7-point favorite over the Bengals, which is a huge number for Cleveland. The point spread marks the first time since November 2014 that the Browns have been favored by seven or more points. It will also mark just the ninth time overall that the Browns have been favored by a touchdown or more since they came back as an expansion team in 1999.

In the eight games where the Browns have been favored by seven or more points, they've gone 5-3 straight-up and 3-5 against the spread (ATS).

It's almost fitting that the Browns are favored big this week and that's because they'll be facing their old coach, Hue Jackson, who's now an assistant with the Bengals. During Jackson's time in Cleveland, the Browns were pretty much never favored to win. During Jackson's 40 games as Cleveland's coach, the Browns were only favored to win TWO times, and they were never favored to win by more than three points.

Apparently, oddsmakers were just waiting for Jackson to leave before they started making the Browns big favorites again.

So who else is favored this week?

Let's get to the early odds and find out.

One line to keep an eye on is in Seattle. The Chiefs are favored, but they're playing a Seahawks team that almost never loses at home in primetime.

NFL Week 16 early odds

All lines from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, all games on Sunday unless noted. Keep in mind, the point spreads you see below represent the opening odds for Week 16. For the most up-to-date line on each game, you can click here)

Redskins (7-7) at Titans (8-6), Saturday

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Opening line: Titans, -10 points

The Titans are on a roll against the NFC. Not only are they 8-2 ATS in their past 10 games against the conference, but they're also 3-0 both straight-up and ATS against the NFC East this season. On the other hand, the Redskins are just 1-2 straight-up against the AFC South. This game marks just the third time in the past five years that the Titans have been favored by double-digits with Tennessee going 0-2 ATS (2-0 straight-up) in the two previous games. The Redskins haven't been a double-digit underdog since 2015 and they didn't cover the last time it happened. Both teams are 8-6 ATS on the season.

Ravens (8-6) at Chargers (11-3), Saturday

TV: 8:20 p.m., NFL Network

Opening line: Chargers, -5 points

The Chargers have been nearly unstoppable in their past 10 games. Since Week 5, L.A. has gone 9-1 straight-up and 7-3 ATS. The Chargers have also been a safe bet in primetime lately, going 4-1-1 ATS in their past six games, including their Week 14 win over the Chiefs. As for the Ravens, they seem to struggle when they play on the west coast. Since John Harbaugh was hired in 2008, the Ravens have gone 4-4 straight-up in the pacific time zone and 3-5 ATS. Of course, maybe Lamar Jackson can change that, and that's because he's been on a roll. Since Jackson took over the starting job in Week 11, the Ravens gave gone 4-1 straight-up and 3-2 ATS.

Bengals (6-8) at Browns (6-7-1)

TV: 1 p.m., CBS

Opening line: Browns, -7 points

Although this rivalry has been one-sided with the Bengals winning -- and covering -- in seven of their past eight games against Cleveland, there is some good news for the Browns. Their lone win came earlier this year when they covered as a one-point road favorite in a 35-20 win. Including that win over the Bengals, the Browns are 4-1 both straight-up and ATS in their past five games. As for the Bengals, their 7-3 ATS in their past 10 road games and they've covered in their past four trips to Cleveland.

Buccaneers (5-9) at Cowboys (8-6)

TV: 1 p.m., Fox

Opening line: Cowboys, -7 points

The Cowboys have been one of the best home teams in the NFL this year. Not only are they 6-1 straight-up in Dallas, but they're also 5-2 ATS, which is the fifth-best home mark in the NFL this year. The Cowboys have also covered in five of their past six games. One thing the Cowboys have also done well is cover large point spreads. In the past five games where the Cowboys have been favored by a touchdown or more, they've gone 5-0 straight-up and 4-1 ATS. As for the Bucs, although they've been struggling on the road (1-6), they have managed to cover the spread, going 3-3-1 ATS in those seven games. The Bucs are also 3-1-1 ATS in their past five games (3-1 ATS since Jameis Winston got his starting job back in Week 12).

Vikings (7-6-1) at Lions (5-9)

TV: 1 p.m., Fox

Opening line: Vikings, -4 points

The Vikings are 0-3 both straight-up and ATS in their past three road games, which is one reason you might want to stay away from them in this spot. Also, they seem to struggle against Detroit: Since Mike Zimmer was hired as Vikings coach in 2014, Minnesota has gone 4-5 straight-up against the Lions and 5-4 ATS. However, it should be noted that the Vikings have won and covered in two straight games against the Lions, including a Week 9 game where Minnesota covered as a 4.5-point home favorite in a 24-9 win.

Giants (5-9) at Colts (8-6)

TV: 1 p.m., CBS

Opening line: Colts, -9.5 points

The Colts are one of just three teams in the NFL that Eli Manning has never beaten (Chargers and Giants are the other two). Not only is Manning 0-3 straight-up against Indy, but he's also 0-3 ATS, and now, he's going to have to face a hot Colts team that has won seven of their past eight. During that streak, Indy has gone 5-2-1 ATS. The Colts are also 3-0 ATS against the NFC this year and have gone 10-4 ATS against the conference since the beginning of the 2014 season. The one reason you might want to consider taking the Giants is because they're 4-1-1 ATS in their past six games and they're 6-1 ATS in the past seven games where they were an underdog by a touchdown or more.

Jaguars (4-10) at Dolphins (7-7)

TV: 1 p.m., CBS

Opening line: Dolphins, -3.5 points

If there's one team you don't want to bet on in a road game this year, it's the Jaguars. The Jags are 1-5 straight-up and 1-4-1 ATS, which is the fourth-worst mark in the league this year. The Jaguars also seem to especially struggle in December with a record of 2-18 straight-up in their past 20 December road games (6-14 ATS). The Jags are also 4-8-2 ATS on the season, which is the second-worst mark in the NFL this year. As for the Dolphins, they're 6-1 ATS at home in 2018, which is the second-best mark in the league. Basically, it's the NFL's second-best home team at covering the spread against the league's second-worst road team.

Bills (5-9) at Patriots (9-5)

TV: 1 p.m., CBS

Opening line: Patriots, -10.5 points

The Patriots have dominated the AFC East for years and a big reason for that is because they almost never lose divisional games at home. Since 2010, the Patriots are 23-2 straight-up in home divisional games (15-9-1 ATS). However, we should probably note that the only two losses in that span both came against the Bills (2014, 2016). The Patriots have been a safe bet at home this season, going 6-0 straight-up and 5-1 ATS. Also, if there's one team you want to bet on to cover a double-digit spread, it's the Patriots. In the past 15 games where the Patriots were favored by 10 or more points, they've gone 13-2 ATS (14-1 straight-up).

Packers (5-8-1) at Jets (4-10)

TV: 1 p.m., Fox

Opening line: Packers, -3 points

In what might be the craziest opening line of Week 16, the Packers are favored to win on the road even though they haven't won a single game away from Lambeau Field all year. Not only are the Packers 0-7 straight-up but they're also just 1-5-1 ATS. Dating back to last season, the Packers have actually lost nine straight road games (2-6-1 ATS). Of course, maybe they're favored because the Jets have been horrible at home, going 2-5 straight-up and 2-4-1 ATS. The Jets have also been horrible against NFC teams at home, going 1-8 straight-up since the beginning of the 2014 season (2-7 ATS).

Texans (10-4) at Eagles (7-7)

TV: 1 p.m., CBS

Opening line: Texans, -3.5 points

If the Texans are going to win this game, they're going to have to do something they've never done before: Beat the Eagles. Since their expansion year in 2002, the Texans have gone 0-4 straight-up against Philadelphia (1-3 ATS). Of course, the Texans are on a hot streak right now with 10 wins in their past 11 games, so if they're going to beat Philly, now might be a good time. That being said, the Texans are an ugly 0-3 ATS against the NFC East this year (2-1 straight-up). As for the Eagles, they've won six straight home games against AFC teams (4-2 ATS), but they're just 5-9 ATS on the season.

Falcons (5-9) at Panthers (6-7)

TV: 1 p.m., Fox

Opening line: Panthers, -3.5 points

If there's one team in the NFL you don't want to bet on this season, it's Atlanta. The Falcons are 4-10 ATS on the year, which is the worst mark in the NFL. The Falcons are also one of the NFL's worst teams on the road, going 1-5 both straight-up and ATS this year. However, one reason to like the Falcons is because they've dominated this series. In the past six meetings between these two teams, the Falcons are 5-1 both straight-up and ATS, including a home game in Week 2 where the Falcons covered as a 5.5-point favorite in a 31-24 win. If the Panthers lose on Monday against the Saints, they'll go into this Week 16 on a six-game losing streak.

Rams (11-3) at Cardinals (3-11)

TV: 4:05 p.m., Fox

Opening line: Rams, -13.5 points

Sean McVay has been a total nightmare for the Cardinals. Since hiring him in 2017, the Rams have gone 3-0 both straight-up and ATS against Arizona, and none of those three games have been close with L.A. winning by an average of 27.7 points. One of those wins came back in Week 2 when the Rams covered as a 13.5-point home favorite in a 34-0 win. Although the Rams covered in that game, they haven't done a great job of covering in many other games this season. Since Week 4, the Rams are 2-8-1 ATS (8-3 straight-up).

Bears (10-4) at 49ers (4-10)

TV: 4:05 p.m., Fox

Opening line: Bears, -4.5 points

If you've been betting on the Bears this season, then you've made some serious money, and that's because Chicago is 10-4 ATS, which is the second-best mark in the NFL. A big reason for that is because the Bears are 7-1 ATS in their past eight games. Of course, you might not want to bet against the 49ers and that's because they're 3-1 ATS as a home underdog this year and in the three games where they covered, they also won outright. Overall, the 49ers are just 5-9 ATS on the season, which is one of the worst marks in the NFL.

Steelers (8-5-1) at Saints (11-2)

TV: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Opening line: Saints, -6.5 points

The Saints have been on a roll against AFC teams, winning six straight games against the conference, including a 3-0 record against the AFC North this year (2-1 ATS). Of course, the Steelers have been equally good against the NFC, winning five straight games against the conference, including a 3-0 record against the NFC South this year (3-0 ATS). The Saints are 10-3 ATS on the season and if they cover against Carolina on Monday, their 11-3 mark would be the best in the NFL. This game will mark just the fourth time in the past five years where the Steelers have been an underdog of six or more points. In the prior three games, the Steelers went 0-3 straight-up and 0-2-1 ATS. One reason to like the Steelers is the fact that they're 16-4 straight-up in their past 20 games played in the month of December (but just 1-2 this year).

Chiefs (11-3) at Seahawks (8-6)

TV: 8:20 p.m., NBC

Opening line: Chiefs, -2.5 points

Traveling to Seattle for a primetime game against the Seahawks is usually disaster waiting to happen for most visiting teams. Since Pete Carroll took over as coach in 2010, the Seahawks have gone 16-2 straight-up in home primetime games (14-3-1 ATS). The Seahawks have also been nearly unbeatable at home against AFC teams during Russell Wilson's career. Since drafting Wilson in 2012, the Seahawks have gone 12-1 straight-up in home games against the AFC (8-5 ATS), although that one loss came this year against the Chargers. On the Chiefs' end, they've struggled against the NFC with Andy Reid. In their past 15 games against the conference, Kansas City is 8-7 straight-up and 6-8-1 ATS.

Broncos (6-8) at Raiders (3-11), Monday

TV: 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Opening line: Broncos, -2.5 points

Things could get crazy on Monday night and that's because there's a chance this could be the final NFL game ever in Oakland. If recent history is any indication, the Raiders time in Oakland will likely be ending with a loss, and that's because the Raiders are just 3-11 in their past 14 games against the Broncos (5-9 ATS). The Raiders have also lost six straight games against divisional opponents and they've gone 2-4 ATS in those losses. Monday night hasn't been pretty either, with the Raiders going just 2-8 straight-up in their past 10 Monday games.