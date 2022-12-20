What do we really make of the Minnesota Vikings? Frauds or contenders? Does anybody really know?

The Vikings are 11-3, have locked up the NFC North and will either be a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the playoffs. Yet they have a point differential of plus two, which is not what you would expect from a team with that impressive of a record.

The Vikings had an all-time comeback Saturday against the Colts, rallying from a 33-0 deficit to beat Indianapolis 39-36 in overtime. That game was a microcosm of the Vikings season, which is why it's so hard to figure them out.

They were awful in the first half, making every mistake possible, from special-teams blunders to a horrible pick-six thrown by Kirk Cousins and mismanaged coaching decisions on fourth-down tries. The Vikings looked like a 3-10 team for the half, rather than a 10-3 team.

In the second half and overtime, they looked like a Super Bowl team. Cousins got red hot, throwing for 460 yards and four touchdown passes after throwing for 43 yards in the first half. The Vikings rallied behind his right arm and a defense that didn't allow the Colts to do much of anything in the second half.

So Minnesota locked up the division and will likely be the No. 2 seed in the NFC, which would mean at least one home game in the playoffs and two if they win the first one. As it stands right now, the Vikings — who are up to No. 6 in my Power Rankings this week — would appear to be a threat to win the NFC.

Yet you'd be hard-pressed to find somebody outside of Minnesota who thinks that way. That's because they have been dreadful on defense. They are last in total defense, giving up 399.2 yards per game. They are 28th in scoring defense, allowing 24.9 points per game, and they give up 278.8 passing yards per game, which is second worst in the league. They also give up and eye-opening 7.5 yards per pass play.

They can throw it well on offense, which means their games are fun to watch, but the issue is whether a team can win a Super Bowl with a defense that plays that way. It's highly unlikely, which is why there are doubts about the Vikings, despite that record.

Then again, you are what your record says you are, and, for now, the Vikings at the No. 2 seed in the NFC. You can't take that from them, even if you might think they are frauds in some respects.