NFL Week 17 Power Rankings: Ravens are clear No. 1, NFC contenders beginning to show warts

A few weeks ago, it appeared the NFC was loaded with power teams, several having the Super Bowl look.

But as we head to the final week of the NFL season, warts have showed up on several of those teams.

The New Orleans Saints suddenly have major defensive issues.

The San Francisco 49ers surprisingly do as well.

The Seattle Seahawks lost at home against a big underdog in the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, and they've lost two of their last three games.

The Green Bay Packers might be the team with the fewest issues after their beatdown of the Minnesota Vikings. But, remember, they had issues on the road at San Francisco and against the Chargers.

All those teams still have a chance to be the top seed in the conference in the playoffs, and all are considered power teams.

But that doesn't mean issues haven't popped up. Where the Baltimore Ravens, winners of 11 straight and the top seed in the AFC, have the look of a clear Super Bowl favorite in that conference, that's not the case in the NFC.

The Ravens are the top team in my Power Rankings again this week and they will go into the playoffs that way because this week's game against the Steelers doesn't mean anything to them and they will rest players.

The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs look like true contenders in the AFC, but the Ravens are the clear favorite – a team with few warts.

The NFC suddenly now has teams with issues.

Whichever of those teams can clean those up in the next few weeks will emerge as the team to beat in the conference. For now, we have a lot of teams with sparkling records, but issues from the past month have us questioning them as we head to the postseason.