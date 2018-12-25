NFL Week 17 Power Rankings: Seahawks in top 10 behind Russell Wilson, Browns neck-and-neck with Steelers

Dear Russell Wilson,

I am writing this to inform you that my opinion about your game is no longer valid. Or let me try and say it this way: I was … wr ... wro ... wrong about you.

See, I can say it.

For the early part of your career, you were a good quarterback who was capable of incredible moments. You were fun to watch, but there were also limitations, which some didn't want to see. I had a tendency to point them out more than others, which labeled me a Russell Wilson hater, which wasn't close to the truth.

Anyway, the reason for this letter is an apology. You are a special player. Maybe the way you do things isn't always conventional -- even if you have improved in every facet of playing the position -- but it's no longer valid to say you aren't a special player. What you have done the past two years, without the luxury of a great defense to carry the team, has convinced me that you are indeed one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

This season, your Seattle Seahawks are going to the playoffs, and you are a big reason why. MVP consideration should be coming your way. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Seahawks, but your outstanding play has your team back in the postseason.

It has the Seahawks up to No. 10 here in my Power Rankings, but it also has you rising up lists featuring the best quarterbacks in the league. My list -- the one that matters to me -- has you moving to the top 5-7 in the league.

So I hope you accept this apology for my football stubbornness. You truly are a special player -- even if it took me a long time to see it.