We have just two weeks left of the NFL regular season before we switch into playoff mode. In these last two weeks, teams in the playoff picture are fighting for top seeding, while those in the hunt are trying to extend their season.
A few games this week could be impacted by weather, with rain, snow and freezing temperatures predicted for multiple matchups.
The snow has already hit Chicago for a winter-y New Year's Eve day game. Here is a look at the current conditions at Solider Field.
Snow Game!— Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) December 31, 2023
Back in the @NFLonCBS booth today with @JasonMcCourty & @ChrisLewisTweet for @AtlantaFalcons vs. @ChicagoBears and it’s snowing here. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ojLROsQx0T
Here is a look at the games that could be impacted (per weather.com):
Falcons at Bears
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
Weather forecast: Afternoon snow showers
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 46 percent chance of snow
Temperature at kickoff: 34 degrees
Wind factor: 10-15 mph
Breakdown: Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke was limited in practice, so he is one to keep an eye on. The Bears are on the verge of a playoff elimination and the Falcons are as well, but in a tight race in the NFC South at 7-8, with the Buccaneers at 8-7 and the Saints at 7-8.
Patriots at Bills
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York
Weather forecast: Cloudy with periods of light rain and snow later in the day
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 70 percent chance of rain
Temperature at kickoff: 38 degrees
Wind factor: 5-10 mph
Breakdown: The Patriots playoff chances are gone, but the Bills still have a chance of winning the AFC East, so they need this divisional win.
Steelers at Seahawks
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
Weather forecast: Clouds early in the day, chance of rain throughout the day
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 21 percent chance of rain
Temperature at kickoff: 49 degrees, low of 39 degrees
Wind factor: 2-4 mph
Breakdown: Mason Rudolph is expected to start at quarterback for the Steelers. The Seahawks would be the No. 7 seed if the season ended today, so they are looking to hang on to that playoff spot.
Bengals at Chiefs
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Weather forecast: Partly cloudy, rain and snow possible
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 5 percent chance of rain/snow throughout the day and night
Temperature at kickoff: 38 degrees, low of 25 degrees
Wind factor: 6-11 mph
Breakdown: The Chiefs can no longer get the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and after a big loss to the Raiders they look to bounce back. The Bengals remain in the bubble at No. 9.