We've had one week of the NFL season and let's just say it's already nuts.

The San Francisco 49ers, considered a possible Super Bowl team, lost on the road to the Chicago Bears, who are far from it.

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts tied in a game that the Texans actually dominated.

The Cincinnati Bengals lost a game in overtime to the Pittsburgh Steelers thanks to a blocked extra point on the final play in regulation, a game that started with Joe Burrow looking awful.

The New Orleans Saints needed a late kick to rally to beat the Atlanta Falcons as their supposedly dominant defense sure didn't look that way in that game.

It was just a weird open to the season. The only two constants were the dominance shown by the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. They both opened on the road with statement victories that featured high-flying offenses with their star passers putting on impressive shows.

The Bills remain in the top spot of my Power Rankings, with the Chiefs now in the second spot. Just remember, though, it's just one week for all 32 teams. That means overreactions all this week leading into the second week.

Such as:

The Packers are done.

The Patriots can't score.

The Eagles are going to the Super Bowl.

Maybe one or two of those will be true, but not yet. It's way too early. We can't get a true gauge on this league until October. We really won't know the true contenders until November, when separation really begins.

So take that into account when reading these Power Rankings. Just because a team pulled off an upset doesn't mean they should shoot up 10 spots. Let it play out for a bit.

The Bears won't finish with a better record than the 49ers, even if they beat them. Or will they? This league is crazy sometimes, as Week 1 again reminded us.