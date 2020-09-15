A key NFL adage is a simple one: You are never as good or as bad as you looked in Week 1. So despite all the immediate overreactions -- the Twitter cult makes most of them -- take a big, deep breath and remember that it's just one game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, fresh off their upset victory over the Indianapolis Colts, are not better than the San Francisco 49ers, who lost at home to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cleveland Browns aren't as bad as they looked against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, while the Washington Redskins, despite an impressive victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, aren't ready to compete for a division title.

It's just one week. Say it over and over again.

But all the madness of Week 1 sure makes it a tough challenge to put together my Week 2 Power Rankings.

Two things that won't change are my top two teams. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers, my picks to play in the Super Bowl, got off to great starts and remain 1-2 in my rankings. Many expected the Chiefs to win their opener, but the Packers dominated the Vikings on the road in impressive fashion to stay at No.2.

Putting the Packers in the second spot last week brought me a ton of grief and disdain from fans and media members alike. But I always thought they would be a better team than last season in large part because Aaron Rodgers would be much better in the second season in Matt LaFleur's offense. All Rodgers did was throw four touchdown passes Sunday and tell the football world that he is far from done – which was a misguided notion anyway.

But before I get too boastful about Green Bay being second, I have to remind myself of something really important.

It's just one week. You should remember that as well, no matter how good or how bad your team played in the opener.