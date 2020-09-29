When the season started, I said if Bill Belichick got the New England Patriots to the postseason with his current team there would be no debate about the greatest coach of all time.

I think he is regardless, but if this version of the Patriots makes the playoffs this season, it should cement it in the eyes of many.

If they do make it, this might be Belichick's best coaching job of them all. The talent is so depleted on the front seven of the defense — some of it by free-agent losses and others by COVID-19 opt-outs. The offense is also pretty much new in terms of what they are doing, and yet the Patriots are 2-1 without Tom Brady.

That's impressive in itself, but this a team that could easily be 3-0, were it not for a close loss on the road to Seattle. Belichick is doing a great job, but offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels deserves just as much praise. With Cam Newton, the offense has changed in a big way, and McDaniels has done a great job calling plays to play to the strength of the offense, which is the running game.

The Patriots ran for 250 yards against the Raiders Sunday, doing so in a variety of ways out of a lot of different looks with a bunch of backs getting into the action. Newton's threat to run the ball is a big part of what McDaniels is using to help call plays. Newton has also showed he's a more than capable passer.

It's all working. That's why the Patriots are up to No. 8 in my Power Rankings this week as they ready to head to Kansas City to play the top-ranked Chiefs in a big early-season conference game. Seeding could actually be at stake. It's hard to believe that's a possibility with New England, considering all they lost this year.

Belichick is the best ever — and a playoff berth this season should lock it up for sure for any of the doubters who still remain.