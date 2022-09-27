All those out there who had the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins as the last two undefeated teams after three weeks please stand up.

OK, so maybe there are a few of you. But there can't be many who had that parlay.

Yet here were are after three weeks, and the Eagles and Dolphins are both 3-0 and at the top of my Power Rankings, with the Eagles in the top spot and the Dolphins right behind at No.2. The Eagles have really impressed in blowing out three so-so teams to get to the top spot, but Miami has defeated two good teams in the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills.

The Eagles look like the better team right now, with a high-scoring offense and a defense that can really rush the passer. The Dolphins didn't do a ton on offense Sunday to beat the Bills, but they found a way with a late touchdown and then held on to win it.

Coach Mike McDaniel's Miami team has won one game with a lot of offense, another with good defense and another with a combination of the two. The Eagles have been the NFL's best offense over three weeks, with Jalen Hurts playing at an MVP level. The reason the Eagles are ranked higher than Miami is because they started higher up and because I think if they met on a neutral field the Eagles would win it.

Jalen Hurts PHI • QB • 1 CMP% 67.3 YDs 916 TD 4 INT 1 YD/Att 9.35 View Profile

Both teams play tough games this week. Miami travels to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on a short week, while the Eagles play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are coming off a dominating road victory over the Chargers on Sunday.

The Jaguars are the biggest climbers in this week's rankings, going from No. 22 to No. 9 after beating up the Chargers, 38-10. Yes, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert came in banged up, but that beating was much worse than that.

If Jacksonville beats the Eagles this week in coach Doug Pederson's return to Philadelphia to face a team he won the Super Bowl with three years ago, they will be a top-5 team next week.

Anybody see that coming?

Of course not. That's why figuring this league out year to year is so tough to do. Just look at the two remaining unbeaten teams.

Who saw it coming?