The Cleveland Browns are averaging 38 points per game in their four-game winning streak, which is pretty amazing when you consider they are a run-based offense, one that leads the league in rushing yards.

Credit for that goes to first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, who brought to Cleveland an offense that is predicated on running the football and throwing off of that run. It has helped Baker Mayfield in a big way — even if he threw two bad picks in the victory over the Indianapolis Colts Sunday — and it's made the offense click.

When I talked to Stefanski last summer when he was the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, I came away impressed with the way he handled himself, and my impression was that he was guy who would instill a toughness and discipline to whatever team hired him. Stefanski grew up in the Philadelphia area and he seems to still have some of that attitude. Cleveland badly needed that after last season, and now they are seeing the results.

The offense is clicking with the ground game keying it all, while the defense has the talent to continue to improve, especially in pass rusher Myles Garrett. The Browns, yes, those known-for-losing Browns for much of the past 20 years, are up to sixth in my Power Rankings this week. Their fast start had some doubters until Sunday, when they beat a good Colts team to get to 4-1.

Now they head to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers in an enormous, early-season division game. The Browns have won one game at Heinz Field, that coming in 2003. So win this week, against a good Steelers team, and they will be a lot higher in the Power Rankings. They might also then be considered a legitimate Super Bowl contender.