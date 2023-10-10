When somebody asks me whether Bill Belichick should be fired as coach of the New England Patriots if his team were to go 2-15 or 3-14, I just laugh out loud. One of those right-in-your-face type of laughs.

The notion of firing him is absurd. Bill Belichick, the coach, is arguably the best to ever do it, one of the all-time greats if he isn't the top guy. So forget about any talk of firing Belichick, the coach.

But let's talk about firing Belichick, the GM. That guy should be in trouble. That guy should be fired.

I won't laugh one bit if anybody makes that suggestion.

Bill Belichick, head coach, is being ruined by Bill Belichick, general manager.

Look at his roster.

The Patriots are 1-4 and have been blown out the past two weeks in games they didn't even compete on either side of the ball. First it was a horrible loss to the Cowboys on the road, but then they followed that up with a 34-0 shutout home loss to the New Orleans Saints. In the past two weeks, the Patriots have been outscored 72-3. They have lost three games at home. The offense is averaging 11 points per game. Quarterback Mac Jones, Belichick's hand-picked successor to Tom Brady and a first-round pick, has been benched each of the past two games.

The offensive line can't block. The skill people don't scare anybody. The defense has some talent, but the two top players — rookie corner Christian Gonzalez and pass rusher Matt Judon — didn't play Sunday.

It used to be Belichick, the genius coach, could scheme around limited talent and missing players. That isn't the case anymore.

The talent void is deep.

The GM ruined it for the coach.

The Patriots are down to 29th in my Power Rankings this week, but you could also easily make a claim they are the league's worst team. I just happen to think Carolina, which hasn't won yet, has earned the bottom spot, with Denver and the Giants down there as well.

New England stinks. Badly. But it isn't because of the coach. He can still get it done.

That general manager? He has to go. The coach has to know that, even if he probably wouldn't admit it.

Tom Brady isn't coming to the rescue. Then again, they did wait until the sixth round to pick him. Maybe the GM was lucky once to truly make it all possible. If so, the luck has run out and the coach is paying the price, but it's absurd to say it could cost the coach his job.