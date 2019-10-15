NFL Week 7 Power Rankings: 49ers are for real at No. 2, Chiefs take huge fall, Vikings rise into top 10

All of you who saw the San Francisco 49ers as one of the two remaining undefeated teams after six weeks please stand up.

Sit down, Kyle Shanahan. Even you didn't believe it.

Yet here they are, the last undefeated team in the NFC and the only other team aside from the New England Patriots without a loss.

The 49ers haven't exactly beat up on a brutal schedule, but what they did Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams shows just how good they might be. Playing on a short week off a Monday night game against a team at home with rest off a Thursday game, the 49ers dominated the Rams.

The San Francisco defense abused the Rams offense and limited Jared Goff to 78 yards passing.

That's unreal.

Shanahan and his staff have done an impressive job with this group. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is a rising star in the profession and Shanahan remains one of the best play-callers in the league.

The schedule will get tougher in a few weeks, but the 49ers are far from close to being healthy now. They played without their starting tackles against the Rams and all-important fullback Kyle Juszczyk. When they get healthy, the offense will be much improved.

For now, the 49ers are second in my Power Rankings behind the Patriots, who remain at the top. Both teams have benefitted from easy schedules so far, but like coaches always say: You can only play the teams on that schedule.