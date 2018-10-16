NFL Week 7 Power Rankings: Ravens defense makes them legit Super Bowl contenders, big test vs. Saints looms

All offseason the talk was about how great the defenses of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams could be this season.

When talking about them, some even mentioned the word generational to prop them up.

But six weeks into the NFL season, not one of them is the top-ranked defense in the league. That spot is held by the Baltimore Ravens, fresh off their 11-sack performance in their 21-0 shutout of the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

The Ravens are first in total defense, first in scoring defense, first in yards per play and second in third-down defense. That unit has led the Ravens to a 4-2 start and has them up to No. 5 in my Power Rankings this week.

The Ravens offense hasn't been bad either, ranking ninth in total yards and 12th in scoring.

So are the Ravens legitimate Super Bowl contenders? You bet.

But this week that defense faces a tough test and a big offensive challenge in the New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees. If they can slow down the Saints offense, some will start comparing this defense to the great Ravens defense of 2000 that set the league scoring record and led the team to a Super Bowl victory.

Let's slow that roll a bit, but so far this is the best defense in the NFL, a nice mix of young and old with veterans like Terrell Suggs and Eric Weddle leading a talented group around them.

They can clearly stake a claim as the NFL's best defense right now. Who saw that coming?