If you are a fan of an NFL team, pay attention to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Why?

They are in the World Series after entering the postseason as the sixth seed in the National League, with the third-best record in their own division. Yet after disposing of the San Diego Padres four games to one, they are facing the Houston Astros in the World Series, which starts this week.

Some will say it's not good to see a team like that play in the World Series, that it makes the regular season meaningless. Maybe so, but NFL teams should be paying attention.

It's not what you do to get to the playoffs, but it's just a matter of getting there. We saw that last season with the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. They came into the playoffs as the fourth seeds and ended up in the Super Bowl.

That's the message that every NFL team that seems to be floundering right now — see Tampa Bay and Green Bay — should be sending to their locker rooms. It's not even November, so let's get in, get things right, and then make a run.

Seven weeks into the season, we have five teams that look like good bets to be in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs — the top three teams in my Power Rankings this week — look like the elite of the league. The Tennessee Titans also have a good hold of the AFC South, with the other three teams hardly looking like challengers. The Minnesota Vikings are 5-1 and have a victory already over second-place Green Bay, which is 3-4, so they look solid for now.

But for the rest of the league, it's about getting right for December to make the tournament and get hot in the playoffs. Teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, as well as the Packers and Bucs, need to use the next six weeks to fix their issues and get ready to make a playoff run.

They all have talent, so it's just a matter of when and if they can get things right.

Then there's the 6-1 New York Giants and 5-2 New York Jets. Are you believers yet? Can they maintain? Both are getting hit by injuries, which will make it challenging going forward.

For now, the teams that aren't quite where they should be have to take solace in the fact that they have time to get there. It's not about the regular season, it's about fixing your issues to make sure you have ticket to the postseason party — with a chance to get hot at the right time.