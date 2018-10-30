NFL Week 9 Power Rankings: Rams, Saints set to battle for top spot in NFC, rankings

Week Nine of the NFL season should be the best week yet.

Look at all the good games this week.

We have the Los Angeles Rams at the New Orleans Saints, pitting the top-two teams in my Power Rankings.

We have Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady for just the second time in their careers. The two best quarterbacks in the game go head-to-head when the Green Bay Packers face the New England Patriots in Foxboro, Mass.

Then we have the always-fun Steelers-Ravens game, this one in Baltimore after the Ravens beat the Steelers earlier this year in Pittsburgh. I l can't wait to see the Atlanta Falcons offense against the Washington Redskins defense and Russell Wilson against Philip Rivers.

It shapes up as a heck of a week.

The Rams stay at the top spot here after narrowly beating the Packers this past Sunday when a Ty Montgomery fumble cheated us out of a chance to see Aaron Rodgers with the ball down two and in his two-minute offense with a chance to win.

Los Angeles held on to stay undefeated, but the trip to New Orleans this week will be even tougher. The Saints are right behind them in the NFC with six straight victories after losing their opener to the Bucs. The Saints have improved on defense since that debacle against the Bucs. They've impressed winning road games at Baltimore and at Minnesota the past two weeks.

The Saints-Rams game matches the two best play-callers in the NFL in Sean McVay and Sean Payton. It should be an offensive feast.

The winner will have the top spot in the league at the halfway point, and also have the inside track to being the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

It's the highlight game of a good NFL weekend. Let's hope it lives up to the hype.