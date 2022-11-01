There is always one NFL team that you're not quite sure how good they really are or can be, despite having an impressive record.

For me, that team is the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings right now. When I visited the Vikings in training camp this summer, you could tell there was a different feel to the team. The staleness of Mike Zimmer as coach was gone, replaced by a fresh attitude that players said was a nice change under new coach Kevin O'Connell.

The talent was also there for sure. The offense was loaded with playmakers, and the only question really was the same tired one: Can Kirk Cousins make plays in big games in the big moments? That's still to be answered, but so far the offense has been just fine.

It's taken the defense a little more time to adjust to the new scheme under coordinator Ed Donatell, but that seems to be coming into shape as well. The pass rush, led by Zadarius Smith, who had three sacks Sunday, is starting to get home and influence opposing quarterbacks.

The Vikings, who are fourth in my Power Rankings this week, haven't been dominating teams, which is why there are still questions, even though they have won five straight games. Five of their six victories have been one-possession games. Only one has come against a team with a winning record, and that was when they beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 6 when the Dolphins were without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Despite having a stronghold on the NFC North, with the Green Bay Packers second at 3-5, the defense is ranked 28th in yards allowed, which is concerning. The Vikings have made up for it by taking the ball away. They are tied for fourth with Baltimore in takeaways at 1.9 per game.

The schedule toughens up in the coming weeks with a trip to Buffalo and a home game against Dallas coming up after a trip to Washington to play a Commanders team that has won three straight. By Thanksgiving, we will know a lot more about this Vikings team. For now, they just keep winning games -- even if some might say they are a fraudulent 6-1.