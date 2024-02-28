INDIANAPOLIS — The Miami Dolphins rank No. 1 in the second annual NFL Players Association team report cards, going up from No. 2 last year in the inaugural survey. The Washington Commanders again rank 32nd.

The NFLPA released its annual team report cards for all 32 teams Wednesday in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine. The report cards were produced after surveying 1,706 players -- nearly 76 percent of all players and up from 60 percent last year -- and bringing in Artemis as a third-party service to handle the survey.

The biggest increase came from the Jacksonville Jaguars, who went from 28th in the survey last year to fifth this year.

"When asked what the No. 1 thing they want changed at their facility, the answer was unanimous -- get rid of the rats!" the 2023 NFLPA report card read. "Players reported that for 3-4 weeks this season, there was a rat infestation in the locker room and laundry hampers.

The Jaguars unveiled new facilities at the start of training camp.

"New facilities, no more rats," NFLPA president JC Tretter said Wednesday.

While the Commanders did get a new owner in Josh Harris, Tretter said there hasn't been much change yet in Washington overall.

Interestingly, the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs ranked 31st in the survey. Poor facilities hurt the Chiefs, as did owner Clark Hunt, who ranked 32nd among all owners as "the least likely to invest in his facilities," Tretter said. Head coach Andy Reid ranked as the top head coach around the league.

Among some of the biggest takeaways:

Tretter revealed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers charge some players to not have a roommate on road trips. He said the Buccaneers charged players close to $1,750 to opt out of having a roommate. Tretter said if players had four or fewer years in the league or weren't a starter, they would have a roommate on the road unless they paid the sum.

Last year, the Bengals didn't provide three meals a day for their players. This year, they do … but only on Wednesdays.

Patriots players felt their weight room facilities were below where they would otherwise train if they weren't in the facilities.

Former Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who was fired on Halloween, ranked as the worst head coach.

The Vikings were ranked second, and Tretter said the Dolphins and Vikings were in a league of their own. They were also the top two teams last year, with the Vikings ranking first last year. The Packers were third, followed by the Eagles and Jaguars.

The Steelers ranked 28th, then the Patriots, then the Chargers, then the Chiefs and lastly the Commanders.