Nike has revealed photos of The Colin Kaepernick Icon Jersey 2.0, a black monochromatic jersey that features his NFL number, 7, and his last name on the back.

The jersey is in celebration of four years since Kaepernick took a knee on the NFL sideline to protest inequality in the country and police brutality against people of color.

Nike released a statement:

"The Colin Kaepernick Icon Jersey 2.0 marks Nike's continued product collaboration with Colin and celebrates those making a positive impact in their community through sport and education. This celebration is represented in the meaning behind the line, True to 7"

Here is a first look at the jersey before it hits shelves:

Nike's website goes into more detail on the meaning behind the jersey, writing, "Four years ago, Colin Kaepernick first took a knee to peacefully protest against systemic racism and social injustice. In the years since, he's used his platform as an athlete to help advance the liberation and well-being of Black & Brown communities."

Kaepernick taking a knee first took place on Sept. 11, but the jerseys will not be available for purchase until Sept. 17.

Nike's statement on the jersey dives into what his message and his jersey have come to represent.

"Through his continuous commitment, the number 7 jersey has become an iconic symbol for progress and positive change. Colin and Nike team up together once again, this time with a Triple Black jersey, paying homage to the anniversary of Kaepernick seeking what's true," the website reads. "True to each other. True to the movement. True to 7."

The jersey will be available exclusively via SNKRS and is priced at $150.

Kaepernick came under fire when he first began protesting the anthem, but this year, after movements and conversations, many have come to realize why No. 7 made his choice to do so.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell voiced that he wished he had listened sooner and the league encourages players to protest peacefully if they so choose.

This year, Kaepernick is featured in Madden for the first time in four years. He currently still does not have a job in the NFL.