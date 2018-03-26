Odell Beckham reportedly won't step on the field without a contract extension

On Sunday, New York Giants owner John Mara publicly acknowledged his frustrations with the on- and off-field behavior of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Mara also stated that when a team finishes 3-13, no one is untouchable -- seeming to send a message Beckham's way that the team doesn't intend to pay him big money over a long-term deal if his behavior doesn't change.

"I can't answer that one way or the other," Mara said, when asked if he could see Beckham not being with the team next season. "I mean we're certainly not shopping him, if that's what you're asking (laughs). But when you're coming off a season where you're 3-13 and played as poorly as we played, I wouldn't say anyone's untouchable."

Beckham apparently responded Monday morning, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that Beckham "will not set food on a field without a new contract extension."

From @gmfb: My understanding is that #Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr will not set foot on a field without a new contract extension agreed to — with the #Giants or any team. ... This comes a day after owner John Mara said no one is “untouchable” in trade talks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2018

Beckham's claim is a classic leverage ploy at this point of negotiations, though it does have a different tinge to it with Mara's recent comments.

One way or the other, Beckham is officially under team control for the 2018 season, set to make approximately $8.5 million on his fifth-year option. The Giants could potentially keep him in town for two more years beyond that even without committing long-term money by using the franchise tag. Considering the fact that he is one of the best receivers in football, they'd be getting pretty good bang for their buck by playing things that way. Of course, they'd also risk losing him for nothing after that point.