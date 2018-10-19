Odell Beckham, who has a cramping issue, doesn't like water because of 'slushy' stomach feeling
The Giants WR offers his opinion on water after needing an IV during the Giants' most-recent loss
Odell Beckham is the anti Tom Brady -- not in terms of his will to win, talent, inherent clutchness, intangibles or any of that kind of stuff. Odell Beckham is the anti Tom Brady in terms of water consumption. Brady famously drinks up to 2.5 gallons of water per day. Beckham takes the direct opposite approach.
On Friday, Beckham revealed that he "really" doesn't like to drink water because of the "slushy" stomach feeling it gives him.
Related: Beckham needed an IV to get through the Giants' most-recent game, a 34-13 loss to the Eagles that dropped their record to 1-5. Also related: Beckham needed an IV during the Giants' 33-18 loss to the Saints back in Week 4.
"I've always cramped," Beckham said. "I've always cramped. It's just, I feel like I'm working harder than I ever have. I really don't like water. I'm trying. I really just don't like it. You get that stomach feeling, like it's all slushy. I'm trying to stay hydrated. Sometimes I just gotta get an IV. It's just necessary. If you're cramping in both calves, it's hard to run and make cuts. And if you're cramping and dehydrated, you're susceptible to something else. I'm trying to stay on top of it the best that I can."
Usually the controversy surrounding Beckham is just noise -- things that are only deemed distractions because of the current state of the Giants (bad). If the Giants were good, Beckham's sideline outbursts would be used as evidence of his competitive fire in the same way Brady's sideline tantrums are always framed as intense leadership qualities.
This, however, this might be a legitimate problem. I'm no doctor, but I know that water is important to the human body. I know that I, too, used to hate drinking water when I was growing up, but because I played competitive soccer, my mom made me drink eight glasses (not 2.5 gallons) of water a day. I'm not saying competitive soccer in Washington state measures up to the NFL, but I am saying that drinking lots of water probably reduces an athlete's odds of cramping during a game.
I also know that Giants coach Pat Shurmur didn't sound all too pleased about Beckham's recurring dehydration problem after their most-recent loss.
"Dehydrated again," Shurmur said, per The Washington Post. "Some guys' bodies dehydrate quicker than others, so we just have to keep looking for ways to make sure he stays hydrated."
On Friday, when Shurmur found out about Beckham's feelings on water, he sounded like an NFL coach who can't believe he's being forced to talk about how much water his star player consumes.
But Beckham might be making progress. As The Washington Post's Matt Bonesteel noted in his story, Beckham drank a clear liquid that appeared to be water during his meeting with reporters on Friday.
Skip ahead to the 1:08 mark of the video below and see for yourself:
It goes without saying -- but we'll say it anyway considering all of the controversy that always surrounds Beckham -- that this is far from the Giants' biggest issue. With their lack of a long-term plan at quarterback, their subpar offensive line, and their defense's deficiencies, the Giants have actual football problems to fix. Beckham is not to blame for the Giants' 1-5 start. Neither are his cramps. That's the least of the Giants' worries.
So far this season, he's caught 45 passes for 506 yards and one touchdown even though he's stuck in an offense that is restricted by their situation up front and at quarterback. Beckham is the team's best player and he wears his heart on his sleeve, so he's always going to be the focal point during good times and bad. This water issue certainly won't help him. But the good news is that this is the easiest problem in the world for Beckham and the Giants to fix. Just drink water and ignore that slushy feeling. Problem solved.
Solving the team's problems around Beckham, well, those won't be so easy to fix.
