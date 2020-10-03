The COVID-19 outbreak among the Tennessee Titans continues to expand, as more positive tests were registered this weekend. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, three more members of the Titans organization tested positive on Saturday: one player and two staff members. In all, 16 members of the Titans have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

This saga began on Tuesday when it was reported that the Titans would have to undergo additional COVID-19 testing due to three players and five staff members testing positive. On Wednesday, another player tested positive and the NFL made the decision to postpone the Week 4 Steelers-Titans matchup until either Monday or Tuesday. Things appeared to be moving in the right direction, but Thursday brought forth two more positive tests, and the Titans' matchup with the Steelers was again rescheduled for later in the season.

This series of unfortunate events did not stop there, however, as two more players tested positive on Friday, and the NFL officially made the decision to postpone the Steelers-Titans game until Week 7 and allow the two clubs to use Week 4 as their bye week. Now today, three more members of the Titans have tested positive.

With this latest development, it appears the Titans' Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills could be in danger. On Friday, Schefter reported that the league was already considering rescheduling this matchup if the positive tests persisted, and unfortunately, they have.

If there is any good news to come out of this situation, the Minnesota Vikings, who hosted the Titans last Sunday, continue to be unaffected. Like the Titans, all members of the Vikings underwent additional testing, and there have been no positive tests so far.

However, it's important to note that the incubation period for the virus is typically 3-7 days. That means that positive Titans tests could still be related to events that happened prior to their game against the Vikings last Sunday, and also that the Vikings aren't completely out of the woods despite almost a week of no positive tests. As such, the NFL will employ day-of testing for the Vikings on Sunday, the first time this season the league has taken that step.