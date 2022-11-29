With Aaron Rodgers banged up and the Packers' playoff chances on life support, Green Bay has multiple reasons to consider benching the star quarterback in order to get an extended look at backup Jordan Love. Just don't tell that to Rodgers. Two days after exiting Sunday night's loss to the Eagles, the reigning MVP told "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday that he plans to suit up for Week 13's matchup with the Bears, citing "good news" from an MRI.

"Well we're not eliminated," Rodgers said of the Packers' postseason hopes. "And I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week."

Rodgers had previously said Sunday, after Green Bay's loss to fall to 4-8, that he hoped to remain under center as long as the team wasn't mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. He admitted to McAfee, however, that even with an anticipated return against Chicago, he was battling "considerable pain" thanks to two different hits absorbed against the Eagles.

"There was an earlier shot in the game that kind of rattled the rib cage," he said. "And I was trying to stretch some things out at halftime a little bit, and realized it probably wasn't some sort of muscle injury. And then I just got hit again in the third quarter and was having a hard time breathing. I mean I pride myself in not coming out of games ... but I was in considerable pain and I just felt like I couldn't move out there much at all."

Rodgers, who's also been playing with a fractured right thumb, said he might miss practice Wednesday, but that limited participation this week won't necessarily prevent him from playing.

"We've got a chance to run the last five and see where we stand after that," he said. "Listen, if we were 8-4, 4-8, 12-0, 0-12, I'd be wanting to suit up this week, and not just because it's Chicago. Because that's what you do. ... If you can go out there and compete, you go out and play."

In the meantime, Love may handle some of the Packers' first-team reps at QB. The former first-rounder was sharp in relief of Rodgers on Sunday, going 6-for-9 with a touchdown pass to Christian Watson in the team's 40-33 loss.