Generating more offense -- especially in the first half -- was one of Packers coach Matt LaFleur's focuses during the teams' recent bye week. Green Bay made a step toward improving their offensive input on Tuesday as they are signing former 1,000-yard rusher James Robinson, according to NFL Media.

The 25-year-old running back is hoping to jumpstart his career after several recent setbacks. It started shortly after the 2020 season that saw him become only the fourth undrafted rookie in history to rush for 1,000 yards.

Robinson's 2021 season ended when he tore his Achilles tendon in Week 16. He was traded to the Jets in October of 2022 but played in just four games for Gang Green. Robinson signed with the Patriots in March but was released in June due to concerns over his health. Robinson then spent five weeks of training camp with the Giants before being released.

Last month, Robinson had workouts with the Colts and Ravens but did not sign with either team.

Robinson had put up solid numbers prior to his Achilles injury. He rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards-per-carry during his rookie season. He also caught 49 of 60 targets for 344 yards and three scores that season. The following season, Robinson ran for eight scores while averaging a career-best 4.7 yards per carry.

Robinson will look to make an impact on a Packers offense that was last in the NFL yards gained in the first half of games during the season's first five weeks. Aaron Jones' injury contributed to Green Bay's struggles on offense as Jones has played in just two games so far. Backup AJ Dillon has struggled to fill Jones' shoes in the starting lineup and is averaging just 2.8 yards per carry.

Green Bay (2-3) is hoping to get back on track this Sunday in Denver against a Broncos team that is in the middle of a rough season. A big reason for Denver's 1-5 start is a defense that has allowed more points than any team in football so far.