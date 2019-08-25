Packers releasing former second-round pick Josh Jones after just two seasons
Jones had reportedly asked to be traded, but was instead given his release
The Green Bay Packers have spent much of the last two offseasons remaking their defense. General manager Brian Gutekunst has spent a lot of money and a lot of draft capital adding talent to the roster on that side of the ball. In bringing in all that talent, however, some of the players who were on the team before he arrived have had their roles usurped.
One of those players was safety Josh Jones, who saw the Packers sign Adrian Amos to a big-money deal in free-agency and then move up in the draft to select former Maryland safety Darnell Savage. Jones appeared to be in line for a significantly reduced workload in the 2019 season, and he reportedly asked the Packers for a trade. Instead, they informed him of his release.
Jones was the Packers' second-round pick back in 2017, and he played a rotational role for them over the past two years, making 12 starts in 29 games. He saw his snap-share drop from 70 percent during his rookie campaign to just 41 percent during his second season. The writing was on the wall for the end of his tenure when the Packers invested significant resources in the position this offseason.
Now a free agent at age 24, Jones should have a number of suitors between now and the beginning of the season. Any team that needs safety help could look his way, especially given that he has played both free and strong safety, as well as a hybrid linebacker type of role for Green Bay.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Luck could owe Colts millions
Andrew Luck might have to write a huge check to the Colts
-
Steelers vs Titans odds, preseason picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers
-
Colts now turn to Jacoby Brissett
Jacoby Brissett is new the leading man in Indy
-
Colts QB Andrew Luck to retire from NFL
Luck has been battling injury issues for several years and will formally retire on Sunday
-
Luck mercilessly booed by Colts fans
Colts fans weren't happy about Andrew Luck's retirement
-
Andrew Luck explains why he's retiring
Andrew Luck explains his shocking retirement from the NFL