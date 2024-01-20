It will be a familiar playoff matchup on Saturday when the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs at Levi's Stadium. This is the 10th postseason meeting between the teams, making it the most common playoff pairing. The 49ers are 5-4 in those meetings by virtue of winning the past four. San Francisco (12-5) had a bye last week as the NFC's top seed, while Green Bay (10-8) stunned the Cowboys with a 48-32 victory in Dallas last Sunday. The 49ers are the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl, but the youthful Packers are looking to spring another huge upset in the NFL Divisional Round.

Saturday's kickoff in Santa Clara, Calif., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The latest Packers vs. 49ers odds list San Francisco as a 10-point favorite, and the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Before making any 49ers vs. Packers picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say, given his mastery of picks in games involving the Packers.

White, a fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

What's more, White is an incredible 66-27-2 on his last 95 picks involving the Packers for a profit of $3,457 for $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has set his sights on Packers vs. Niners and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Niners vs. Packers:

Packers vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -10

Packers vs. 49ers over/under: 50.5 points

Packers vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -479, Green Bay +363

GB: Packers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five divisional playoff matchups

SF: 49ers are 7-2 ATS in nine playoffs games under Kyle Shanahan

Packers vs. 49ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Packers vs. 49ers live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco can dominate on either side of the ball and are rested up for what they expect to be a run at the championship. The offense ranks second in total yards (398.4 per game) and third in rushing (140.5) behind NFL rushing champ Christian McCaffrey. The Packers are 28th against the run (128 yards per contest). San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy and a bevy of talented pass-catchers (including McCaffrey) also should be able to make some plays.

The 49ers are 5-1 against the spread in their past six postseason games as a two-possession favorite. They rank third in the NFL in scoring on both sides, averaging 29 points and allowing 17.5. Purdy has thrown for 4,281 yards and 31 touchdowns, while McCaffrey posted 2,023 total yards and scored 21 times. Brandon Aiyuk is the top receiver with 1,342 yards, while Deebo Samuel and George Kittle both topped 850. The 49ers are plus-10 in turnover margin, while the Packers are even. See which team to pick here.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay is a young team that has no fear, which was evident when the Packers became the first team to beat the Cowboys at home this season. They are 7-4 against the spread as underdogs, winning the past four outright. Quarterback Jordan Love threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns last Sunday and running back Aaron Jones rushed for 118 and three scores. Love has 21 passing TDs and one interception over the past nine games, and Jones has four straight over 100 rushing yards.

The 49ers are loaded, but could show rust after having a bye on Wild Card Weekend and sitting most of their starters in Week 18. They are vulnerable to the pass, ranking 14th in the NFL, and Green Bay has talented young pass-catchers. Second-year pro Romeo Doubs had 151 receiving yards last week, and rookie tight end Luke Musgrave had 52 yards and a TD on just three receptions. The defense had four sacks and two takeaways against the Cowboys. See which team to pick here.

How to make Packers vs. 49ers picks

White has analyzed this matchup and is leaning Over the point total, but he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins 49ers vs. Packers in the 2024 NFL playoffs, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Packers spread to back, all from the expert on a 66-27 roll on picks involving Green Bay.