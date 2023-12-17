The Green Bay Packers will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a crucial NFC battle on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Both teams are 6-7, with Green Bay occupying the final wild-card spot in the NFC, while Tampa Bay sits atop the NFC South via a tiebreaker over the Saints and Falcons. The Packers are 8-5 against the spread this season, while the Bucs are 7-6 against the number. These two franchises have played each other the last three seasons, with Tampa Bay winning and covering in two of those three contests. This time around, you can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL when you sign up here (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from Lambeau Field is at 1 p.m. ET. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Packers vs. Buccaneers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first 30 days free with the promo code STREAMNFL, so sign up right here.

How to watch Packers vs. Buccaneers

Packers vs. Buccaneers date: Sunday, Dec. 17

Packers vs. Buccaneers time: 1 p.m. ET

Packers vs. Buccaneers TV channel: CBS

Packers vs. Buccaneers streaming: Paramount+ (try free for 30 days with promo code STREAMNFL)

Week 15 NFL picks for Buccaneers vs. Packers

Before tuning into Sunday's Packers vs. Buccaneers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Bucs vs. Packers, the model is backing Under 42.5 points to be scored. Both offenses rank in the bottom half of the NFL in scoring and total yardage, while the defenses are both in the top half in points allowed.

The forecast for Sunday in Green Bay is calling for a high of 40 degrees and winds that could reach 10 to 15 mph. This will be Tampa Bay's first cold-weather test of the season and the franchise has historically struggled to adjust in frigid conditions, outside of earning three wins in temperatures below 40 degrees during Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run in 2020 when long-time New Englander Tom Brady was at the helm of the offense.

The model predicts that the Buccaneers only manage 17 points and finish below 330 yards of total offense on average. The under hits in well over 60% of its simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL.