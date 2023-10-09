The Green Bay Packers were unable to carry their momentum from an 18-point fourth quarter in a comeback victory over the Saints in Week 3 into Week 4 on Thursday Night Football against the Lions. The Packers were held to three points in the first half in a 34-20 loss to the Lions. They will try for a better performance on Monday Night Football when they face a Raiders defense that has allowed 28.3 points per game over its last three games and come through for anyone entering NFL player props. Packers receiver Christian Watson had two receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from a hamstring injury last week and is Green Bay's leading returning pass-catcher from last year.

Watson has a receiving yards total of 38.5 yards in the latest Week 5 NFL props.

For Raiders vs. Packers on Monday Night Football, the model has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Packers vs. Raiders prop picks for every available prop market.

Top NFL player prop bets for Raiders vs. Packers

After analyzing Packers vs. Raiders and examining the dozens of NFL player props, SportsLine AI says Packers quarterback Jordan Love goes under 233.5 passing yards. Love has done an admirable job replacing future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, completing 56.1% of his passes for 225.3 yards per game with eight passing touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Like Rodgers, Love has showcased the ability to run, which helps his quarterbacking skills overall but lowers his average passing yard totals.

Love rushed for 39 yards on nine attempts in Week 3 against the Saints and has two rushing touchdowns this season. The Raiders have owned one of the top pass defenses in the NFL this season, allowing only 202.8 passing yards per game. Las Vegas has struggled against the run, allowing the seventh-most rushing yards per game (134.2) this season. Running back Aaron Jones should feel rested entering this week after returning on Thursday Night Football from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 1. Jones only had five carries last week, but there's enough reason to expect that usage to rise on MNF, which could limit Love's throwing opportunities.

SportsLine AI expects a lesser passing performance from Love on Monday, projecting 179.4 passing yards. That puts him well below his total of 233.5 in the NFL prop bets, making it one of the 4-star picks for Monday's game. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Green Bay vs. Las Vegas

