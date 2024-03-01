The Green Bay Packers are hoping that Aaron Jones will take a pay cut ahead of the 2024 season. Green Bay met with Jones' agent during the NFL Combine with the hope that the star running back would be willing to adjust his contract, according to the Milwaukee Journal.

The Packers and Jones' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, are trying to get to a figure that would satisfy the club's desire to lower his salary cap number while also giving Jones what he feels he would likely earn on the open market. Jones will be released if the two sides can't come to an agreement, per the report.

Jones is entering the final year of a four-year, $48 million contract. He's slated to earn a base salary of $11 million and carry a $17.6 million cap hit.

The 29-year-old, former Pro Bowler ended the 2023 season strong after missing six games with an injury. He ended the year with five consecutive 100-yard rushing performances that included 118 yards and three scores in Green Bay's upset playoff win over the Cowboys.

Aaron Jones GB • RB • #33 Att 142 Yds 656 TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

The Packers' talented running back is optimistic for the Packers' future. Green Bay surprised most by making the playoffs this year, and shocked just about everyone after upsetting the Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend.

"I feel like what we're building here is special," Jones told Larry McCarren on Total Packers, via NFL.com. "You can feel it. You can see it. The chemistry, the bond, the standard that we've set. I feel like with the standard we've set, we know what our expectations are when we come back next year.

"Our standard is high," Jones continued. "We have no reason not to reach that standard every day because we've shown that we can do it this year, and we've shown we can do it game after game after game. We can put it together. I feel like we're gonna be dangerous. We're gonna be special."

Jones' optimism is valid. The Packers were solid across the board last season, which was one of the main reasons for their success. Green Bay finished 12th in the NFL in points scored and 10th in fewest points allowed. After a 3-6 start, the Packers went 6-2 down the stretch that included their playoff-clinching win over the Chicago Bears in Week 18.

The Packers were also the youngest NFL team (average age: 25 years, 214 days) to win a playoff game since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger.

A big reason for Jones' optimism surely has to do with his quarterback, Jordan Love. A first-time starter last season, Love threw 20 touchdowns and just one pick during a nine-game span following Green Bay's 3-6 start. He put on a clinic in the Packers' win over the Cowboys; Love threw three touchdowns and nearly tallied a perfect passer rating.