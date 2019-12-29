Panthers' Christian McCaffrey becomes third player in NFL history with at least 1,000 rushing, 1,000 receiving
McCaffrey goings Roger Craig, Marshall Faulk as only players to accomplish feat
The Carolina Panthers' season has been over for a while, but individually speaking, running back Christian McCaffrey has been elite in 2019. McCaffrey leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage and all-purpose yards this season, and he made history in Carolina's Week 17 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.
McCaffrey became just the third player in NFL history to total 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a season, joining Roger Craig (1985) and Marshall Faulk (1999) on the exclusive list. McCaffrey finished the 2019 season with 1,387 rushing yards and 1,005 receiving yards, ranking second in the NFL in rushing. He has 116 catches on the season, becoming the first running back in league history to have two 100-catch seasons. McCaffrey broke his own record of 107 catches, which was the previous most by a running back in a year, set in 2018.
Not only did McCaffrey have the rare 1,000-1,000 season, the Panthers running back finished with 2,392 yards from scrimmage on the year. McCaffrey finished third on the all-time list for yards from scrimmage in a year, just 117 yards away from breaking Chris Johnson's record of 2,509 set in 2009. Only Marshall Faulk (2,429) and Johnson has more yards from scrimmage in a season.
McCaffrey has 5,443 yards from scrimmage in his first three seasons, which is the fifth most in league history. He finished the day with nine carries for 26 yards and seven catches for 72 yards.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 highlights, updates, scores
All the best highlights from Week 17 are right here
-
Tyron Smith, Byron Jones OUT vs. WAS
The Cowboys are going in short-handed, to say the least
-
Seahawks vs. 49ers odds, SNF picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Seahawks vs. 49ers game 10,000 times.
-
Source: Ertz could need 6 weeks of rest
The star tight end reportedly suffered a serious injury during Philly's Week 16 win over Dallas
-
NFL DFS picks, advice, top SNF lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
NFL coaching tracker: Follow every move
Check here for the latest news, rumors and updates for NFL coaching changes and searches
-
Chargers at Chiefs: Live updates
Follow along as the Chiefs angle for playoff positioning in Week 17
-
Dolphins at Patriots: Live updates, more
Follow along as Tom Brady and Co. attempt to lock up the No. 2 seed in the AFC
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game