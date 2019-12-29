Panthers' Christian McCaffrey becomes third player in NFL history with at least 1,000 rushing, 1,000 receiving

The Carolina Panthers' season has been over for a while, but individually speaking, running back Christian McCaffrey has been elite in 2019. McCaffrey leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage and all-purpose yards this season, and he made history in Carolina's Week 17 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

McCaffrey became just the third player in NFL history to total 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a season, joining Roger Craig (1985) and Marshall Faulk (1999) on the exclusive list. McCaffrey finished the 2019 season with 1,387 rushing yards and 1,005 receiving yards, ranking second in the NFL in rushing. He has 116 catches on the season, becoming the first running back in league history to have two 100-catch seasons. McCaffrey broke his own record of 107 catches, which was the previous most by a running back in a year, set in 2018.

Christian McCaffrey is just the third player to reach 1,000 rushing & 1,000 receiving yards in a single season!



Not only did McCaffrey have the rare 1,000-1,000 season, the Panthers running back finished with 2,392 yards from scrimmage on the year. McCaffrey finished third on the all-time list for yards from scrimmage in a year, just 117 yards away from breaking Chris Johnson's record of 2,509 set in 2009. Only Marshall Faulk (2,429) and Johnson has more yards from scrimmage in a season.

McCaffrey has 5,443 yards from scrimmage in his first three seasons, which is the fifth most in league history. He finished the day with nine carries for 26 yards and seven catches for 72 yards.