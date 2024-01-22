The Carolina Panthers have found a new general manager, and it's someone who has been in their front office since 2021. On Monday, the team announced that former assistant general manager Dan Morgan had been promoted to president of football operations and general manager.

"Dan has a thorough knowledge of our football personnel and a clear vision to take us where we all want to go," Panthers owner David Tepper said in a statement. "We know he will attack this opportunity with the same intensity he did as a Panthers player."

Morgan, of course, was a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2001 out of Miami. The linebacker played seven seasons for the franchise, and made the Pro Bowl in 2004. In 59 career games played, Morgan recorded 390 combined tackles, seven sacks, 17 passes defensed and five interceptions.

After retiring in 2009, Morgan turned his attention to being an NFL executive. He worked with the Seattle Seahawks for eight years starting as an intern, assistant director of pro personnel and then later director of pro personnel, and for the Buffalo Bills as their director of player personnel for three seasons before joining the front office of the team he played for as their assistant GM.

According to CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson, sources said that Morgan had the trust and embedded comfort of Tepper. One source even believed that Morgan was Tepper's guy all along. With this promotion, Morgan will take over the personnel operation. The first item on his "to-do list" likely includes deciding on Carolina's next head coach.