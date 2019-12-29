Panthers to interview Baylor's Matt Rhule for head coaching vacancy, per report
Carolina is casting its line both around the NFL and into the college ranks
The Carolina Panthers have reportedly interviewed former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and also intend to speak with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, but they're also hot in pursuit of some high-profile names from the college football ranks as they look to fill their head coaching vacancy. Not long after CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported the team unsuccessfully attempted to arrange a formal interview with Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, ESPN's David Newton has reported the Panthers plan to speak with Baylor head coach Matt Rhule instead.
Panthers owner David Tepper has talked somewhat skeptically about the ability of college coaches to make the jump to the NFL, La Canfora said over the weekend, but Fitzgerald and Rhule were two coaches who "definitely appealed to him." Newton, meanwhile, reported Sunday that Tepper has not ruled out hiring an NCAA coach to replace Ron Rivera, who was dismissed early this month after nearly nine seasons at the helm of the Panthers staff.
The 44-year-old Rhule still has a Sugar Bowl to coach on New Year's Day, but he's been a popular subject of speculation as NFL teams prepare for coaching turnover. A former Penn State linebacker who spent more than 15 years as an assistant coach, mostly for Temple and Western Carolina but also with the New York Giants in 2012, Rhule first became a head coach in 2013, when he succeeded Steve Addazio at Temple.
After four years there, in which he guided the Owls to back-to-back 10-win seasons and East Division titles, the New York native took over at Baylor, where he's turned a program that went 1-11 in 2017 into a conference power, guiding the Bears to an 11-2 mark in 2019 after coaching them to a winning season in 2018.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 highlights, updates, scores
All the best highlights from Week 17 are right here
-
Dorsey 'not completely safe' in CLE
Dorsey could be out as Cleveland's general manager
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football lineup advice
Here's who you should start in Week 17 of the fantasy season
-
Report: No talks between Bucs, Jameis
Bruce Arians might not be fibbing when he says the team remains undecided on the QB's future
-
Deshaun Watson to sit vs. Titans
This is important news not only for Titans fans but for Steelers fans as well
-
49ers vs. Seahawks odds, picks, sims
Tom Fornelli has his finger on the pulse of the San Francisco 49ers.
-
Playoff picture: Live updates, analysis
Follow all the playoff implications of Sunday's games in real time
-
Dolphins at Patriots: Live updates, more
Follow along as Tom Brady and Co. attempt to lock up the No. 2 seed in the AFC
-
Vikings vs. Bears live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Vikings vs. Bears football game