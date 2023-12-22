The relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has made headlines throughout the NFL season, and now Patrick Mahomes has weighed in on the power couple. Mahomes admitted that the Kansas City Chiefs had some fun at Kelce's expense early in the relationship, but that changed quickly.

In an interview with Nate Burleson of "CBS Mornings," Mahomes admitted the Chiefs players initially cracked some jokes about Kelce and Swift, but that is no longer the case. Mahomes said the entire team, along with his wife Brittany, have embraced Swift as one of their own.

"For us, there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning, but she's just part of Chiefs Kingdom now," Mahomes said. "She's part of the team. It's cool that she's embraced Brittany, and they've built a friendship as well. For me, it's just Travis, man. He's lucky enough to be with a great girl and great woman."

Mahomes, a two-time Super Bowl champion, also noted that he has a lot of respect for Swift based on the fact that she is one of the best at what she does in the world.

"It's been cool to interact with her because she's top-tier at her profession," Mahomes said. "Just seeing how she drives and she becomes that."

If the Chiefs can beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas, they will ensure that Swift gets her first taste of playoff football as a member of Chiefs Kingdom. A win on Monday would bring another AFC West title to Kansas City and give the team the chance to defend its status as the reigning Super Bowl champion.