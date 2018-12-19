Patrick Mahomes slimes ketchup on his mac and cheese in gross Hunt's ad after signing endorsement

We might have to rethink naming Patrick Mahomes the NFL MVP. The Chiefs quarterback has the stats to back up his claim as the NFL's Most Valuable Player, but his food habits and ketchup preference is just problematic. At least he's making money off it; Mahomes signed an official endorsement with Hunt's, the two sides announced.

"I've been a fan of ketchup for as long as I can remember, and the thick, rich flavor of Hunt's ketchup delivers every time," Mahomes said. "I'm thrilled to be joining the Hunt's team."

Unfortunately, his first ad for Hunt's is a video of Mahomes working out and flexing in order to squeeze ketchup all over mac and cheese. I wish I was kidding.

Who else would you rather have passing you the ketchup? Welcome to the team, @PatrickMahomes5! pic.twitter.com/954I7a8z13 — Hunt’s Ketchup (@HuntsChef) December 19, 2018

Look, this is just gross. I'm sorry. If you do this, I think less of you as a person.

via Hunt's Twitter

This has been percolating for a while now. Seth Wickersham did an excellent Mahomes profile for ESPN the Mag, but the only thing anyone wanted to talk about after it came out was Mahomes' love of ketchup. The Chiefs quarterback always wants to put ketchup on his steak, but has been embarrassed enough that at one restaurant he wouldn't order the ketchup. His mom ultimately asked for it so Mahomes could have his favorite condiment.

At one point Heinz offered Mahomes free ketchup for life if he managed to throw 57 touchdown passes this season. But the quarterback elected to go in a different direction and ink with Hunt's. KETCHUP WARS.

The natural step was for a ketchup company to step up and make a move for Mahomes to become a full-time endorser of their product. It's a win-win for everyone involved. Hunt's gets to organically attach itself to one of the most marketable young starts in the NFL. Mahomes gets money and he gets to put ketchup on his steak in public without anyone questioning what kind of person he is.

Let's not sleep on all the weirdos out there who like ketchup on their mac and cheese too. Those folks are free to let their freak flag fly, because Mahomes is willing to dump red slime all over his delicious cheesy pasta. Everyone wins, except those of us who have to see ketchup more often.