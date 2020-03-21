Patriots aren't considering Andy Dalton as a replacement for Tom Brady, per report
So much for talk of New England possibly trading for the longtime Bengals starter
We know the Cincinnati Bengals want to trade Andy Dalton, but one of the few teams in need of a new quarterback doesn't appear interested in trading for him. Despite weeks of speculation that Dalton could be on their radar in the event of Tom Brady's departure, the New England Patriots are apparently not considering the longtime Bengals starter as a potential replacement.
"Something would have to change for the Pats to turn their attention to Andy Dalton," The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Saturday. "He hasn't been discussed among the Pats' immediate plans."
It's not entirely surprising that New England isn't considering Dalton its Plan A, B or even C in the wake of Brady's departure. Bill Belichick and Co. have gotten a good look at their AFC counterpart over the years, and there's a reason Cincinnati is ready to move on from the 32-year-old signal-caller. While Dalton certainly had a weak supporting cast playing for the 2-14 Bengals in 2019, he hasn't posted a quarterback rating above 90 for three straight seasons and has generally been a middle-of-the-road passer, if not worse, since his last Pro Bowl nod in 2016.
What is notable, though, is the fact the Patriots don't seem particularly interested in any prominent veteran currently available. ESPN's Dianna Russini previously reported the team was never in on Teddy Bridgewater, who landed a three-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. NFL Network's Mike Giardi, meanwhile, reported Friday that New England is "unlikely" to consider former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter Jameis Winston, who remains unsigned. It remains to be seen if they're interested in Cam Newton, who's all but a lock to either be cut or traded by the Panthers.
If New England goes into the 2020 NFL Draft without a veteran addition, former fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham, who's thrown just four career passes, and veteran journeyman Cody Kessler will be the team's only quarterbacks under contract.
