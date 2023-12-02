The 2-9 New England Patriots have lost four straight games, and clearly have a problem on offense. New England averages an eighth-worst 293.5 yards of total offense per game, a second-worst 13.5 points per game and doesn't appear to know who its starting quarterback will be week to week. Mac Jones has started all 11 games this season, but that's about to change.

Bailey Zappe is expected to start in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, while Malik Cunningham, who was also throwing during Wednesday's media availability session, will also have a package of plays, according to The Athletic. Mac Jones is reportedly unlikely to play, barring unforeseen circumstances.

Zappe and Cunningham were the only quarterbacks to throw during the media-availability portion of practice earlier in the week, according to NBC Sports Boston. Jones, on the other hand, received zero reps, but was on the field and watched his teammates. When the Patriots' injury report was released, Jones was not listed.

In 11 games played this season, Jones has completed 64.9% of his passes for 192.7 yards per game with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In the 10-7 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, Jones was pulled from the game at halftime after completing 12 of 21 passes for 89 yards and two interceptions. Zappe came in and didn't exactly spark the offense, as he completed 9 of 14 passes for 54 yards and an interception.

Bailey Zappe NE • QB • #4 CMP% 48.7 YDs 158 TD 0 INT 2 YD/Att 4.05 View Profile

Mac Jones NE • QB • #10 CMP% 64.9 YDs 2120 TD 10 INT 12 YD/Att 6.14 View Profile

Bill Belichick declined to name a starter last week, and may have planned on playing both quarterbacks vs. New York. This past week, the Patriots became the first team in 30 years to lose back-to-back games when allowing 10 or fewer points. The dismal start is their worst through 11 games since the Patriots started 1-11 in 1993.

Zappe will get his shot at the starting job, trying to inject any life into a dormant offense.