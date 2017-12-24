Patriots, Eagles, Vikings expected to have coaching staffs plundered this offseason

Three NFL teams could face losing multiple coaches to upcoming head-coaching searches, with numerous coaching, agent and league sources pointing to the Vikings, Eagles and Patriots as having top head-coaching candidates. There could be upward of 10 openings, and the pool of top talent is seen as quite limited overall; these three teams will each have at least two coaches interview for jobs, and in some cases possibly more.

Patriots coordinators Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia have already had numerous interviews in recent years -- McDaniels will have his pick of jobs -- and will be highly sought after for interviews during the bye week. Both have the luxury of being choosy but will have multiple options. It's hardly out of the question Bill Belichick loses both of his longtime trusted top assistants.

Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will also be busy during the bye. Next to McDaniels, he is seen by many as the top offensive coach available. He also has former head coaching experience, which will be prized in this market. Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards also is highly thought of. With the Vikings in line for a bye, Wild Card Weekend is when these interviews will get done and these men, too, are expected to have multiple requests.

The Eagles could be most thoroughly picked through. Jim Schwartz is seen by many as the top defensive coach available, and he has former head coaching experience with the Lions. He will be hot. Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich has garnered head-coaching attention in the pro and college ranks before, and his work with Carson Wentz has him on other teams' radar. Same with Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.

There will obviously be other teams who have coaches get consideration, but the Eagles, Vikings and Patriots are in risk of significant brain drain through the head-coach hiring process. Some other current coordinators who other teams are doing research on include Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak (some believe he is a strong match for the Giants' opening), Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel.