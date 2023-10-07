Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, six days after he suffered a serious shoulder injury during New England's Week 4 loss to the Cowboys. Matt Judon, however, is still on the active roster despite suffering a torn biceps during last week's loss.

Specifically, Gonzalez reportedly suffered a torn labrum and a dislocated shoulder and is expected to undergo surgery sometime in the near future. Gonzalez's injury compelled the Patriots to reacquire J.C. Jackson via a trade with the Chargers.

The injury likely ends what had been a successful start to Gonzalez's NFL career. The No. 17 overall pick in April's draft, Gonzalez was allowing a 67.5 passer rating when targeted prior to getting injured. The former Oregon Duck standout tallied 17 tackles, one interception, one sack and three pass breakups this season.

While Gonzalez has likely played his last down this season, Judon could return to the field as early as December, according to NFL Media. Judon, a four-time Pro Bowler who already has four sacks this season, recently underwent surgery to address his biceps injury. With Judon currently out, 2020 second-round pick Josh Uche is slated to fill his role in the starting lineup. Uche, who posted a career-high 11.5 sacks last season, picked up his second sack this season during New England's 38-3 loss in Dallas.

The Patriots replaced Gonzalez on the active roster with Riley Reiff, a veteran offensive tackle who has made 153 starts over his 12-year career.