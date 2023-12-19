Taylor Swift has become quite the football fan since she began dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce earlier this year. As a result, Swift has become extremely passionate and showed that enthusiasm during this past Sunday's game between the Chiefs and New England Patriots.

During the third quarter of the game, Swift became animated when there was a no-call on a play in the end zone involving Kelce and Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant. After learning about the pop star's reaction to the play, Bryant revealed that he was thought it was "cool" that Swift is getting so into the action on the gridiron.

"It's a high-stakes game. People get real into it, so it's cool," Bryant told PEOPLE Magazine following Sunday's game. after the game. "It's cool she's into it."

Swift certainly wasn't the only one that was frustrated by the no-call. Kelce threw his hands up into the air and looked towards the referees after no flag was thrown on the play.

The Chiefs were forced to settle for a Harrison Butker field goal just moments later.

While Kansas City had to settle for three points on that drive, the Chiefs still were able to defeat the Patriots 27-17 in a much-needed victory. The Chiefs snapped a three-game losing streak in the process and kept their hopes of earning a top seed in the playoffs alive.