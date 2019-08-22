Patriots safety Patrick Chung indicted on cocaine possession in New Hampshire

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was indicted for a cocaine possession charge, the Belknap County Attorney's Office told Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald. As Duffy notes, the incident is said to have occurred "on our about June 25" and was presented with the indictment on August 8.

Murmurs of Chung's indictment began sprouting after The Laconia Daily Sun named a Patrick C. Chung, 32, of Meredith in a report that stated he was indicted on a charge of cocaine possession. Because Chung's middle name is Christopher and does have a place in Meredith, New Hampshire, the dots were easily connected.

Since then, it has been confirmed that the person given the indictment is, in fact, Patrick Chung of the New England Patriots.

Following the news of Chung's indictment, the team did release a brief statement saying that they are aware of the reports, but will not comment at this time.

Statement from the New England Patriots:

We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 22, 2019

Via the Daily Sun, the indictment states that Chung "did possess or have under his control a quantity of the controlled substance cocaine." Meredith Police Chief Kevin Morrow told the Daily Sun that Chung "was not arrested and there is no photo to provide" when asked about the safety's booking info.

Chung is scheduled to be arraigned on next Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Per The Daily Sun, cocaine possession is a Class B felony and carries a potential prison sentence of three and a half to seven years.

Chung, who totaled 84 tackles and an interception last season, signed a one-year extension with the Patriots earlier this offseason that is set to keep him under contract in New England through the 2021 season.