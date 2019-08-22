Patriots safety Patrick Chung indicted on cocaine possession in New Hampshire
Patrick Chung has found himself in trouble with the law
New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was indicted for a cocaine possession charge, the Belknap County Attorney's Office told Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald. As Duffy notes, the incident is said to have occurred "on our about June 25" and was presented with the indictment on August 8.
Murmurs of Chung's indictment began sprouting after The Laconia Daily Sun named a Patrick C. Chung, 32, of Meredith in a report that stated he was indicted on a charge of cocaine possession. Because Chung's middle name is Christopher and does have a place in Meredith, New Hampshire, the dots were easily connected.
Since then, it has been confirmed that the person given the indictment is, in fact, Patrick Chung of the New England Patriots.
Following the news of Chung's indictment, the team did release a brief statement saying that they are aware of the reports, but will not comment at this time.
Via the Daily Sun, the indictment states that Chung "did possess or have under his control a quantity of the controlled substance cocaine." Meredith Police Chief Kevin Morrow told the Daily Sun that Chung "was not arrested and there is no photo to provide" when asked about the safety's booking info.
Chung is scheduled to be arraigned on next Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Per The Daily Sun, cocaine possession is a Class B felony and carries a potential prison sentence of three and a half to seven years.
Chung, who totaled 84 tackles and an interception last season, signed a one-year extension with the Patriots earlier this offseason that is set to keep him under contract in New England through the 2021 season.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Swift headlines top backs in 2020 draft
Another Bulldog back headlines this year's top running backs in college football
-
Steelers No. 2 QB battle continues
Come for the Steelers' updated depth chart, stay for our predictions on Pittsburgh's biggest...
-
Garrett could swing Elliott momentum
It's something no one is considering, but they need to when assessing the Elliott situatio...
-
2020 Super Bowl odds: Back the Panthers
R.J. White has crushed the Las Vegas SuperContest
-
Top picks: Ravens as 'dogs, best bets
Week 3 of the NFL preseason has a couple matchups we like sitting out there
-
NFL win totals 2019: Falcons under 8.5
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times