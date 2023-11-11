The Indianapolis Colts will try to hand the New England Patriots their first international loss when the teams meet at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany on Sunday. Indianapolis (4-5) is coming off a 27-13 victory at Carolina, but has lost nine of its last 10 meetings with New England, including a pair of playoff matchups. The Patriots (2-7) got off to their worst nine-game start since 2000, but are 3-0 in international games, with two wins coming in London and the other in Mexico City.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET. Indianapolis is a 2-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Patriots odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.

Colts vs. Patriots spread: Indianapolis -2

Colts vs. Patriots over/under: 43 points

Colts vs. Patriots money line: Indianapolis -129, New England +108

IND: Over has hit in six of the Colts' nine games this season

NE: Patriots are 2-7 against the spread this year, but 3-0 all-time in international games

Why the Colts can cover

Indianapolis ended its three-game losing streak last week by capitalizing on turnovers. Cornerback Kenny Moore II made two interceptions and returned them both for touchdowns, becoming the first player to accomplish the feat since Tampa Bay safety Mike Edwards in Week 2 of the 2021 season against Atlanta. The Colts were limited to 78 yards on the ground by the Panthers, but have a rushing attack that ranks 10th in the NFL (123.3 yards) and a pair of strong options in Zack Moss and Jonathan Taylor.



The 25-year-old Moss ranks second in the league with a career-high 615 yards and has posted two 100-yard performances. Taylor rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons, leading the league in 2021 with 1,811, before injuries limited him to 861 in 11 games last year. The 24-year-old was a force in his only previous game against New England, running for 170 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 27-17 victory in Week 15 of the 2021 campaign. See which team to pick here.

Why the Patriots can cover

New England allowed the first 10 points in its meeting with Washington last week, but rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter before dropping a 20-17 decision for its fifth loss in six games. The Patriots did receive a solid performance from running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed a season-high 87 yards and a touchdown while making four catches for 42 yards. The 25-year-old also was effective in New England's 26-3 home triumph over Indianapolis last season, rushing for 60 yards and hauling in a scoring pass.

The defense came up big for the Patriots in that meeting as it limited the Colts to just 43 yards through the air and 78 on the ground. New England registered nine sacks in the victory, with linebacker Josh Uche notching three of his career-high 11.5 on the season. Veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones, who is questionable for Sunday with a knee injury, also was a factor as he made one of his career-best four interceptions in 2022 and returned it 17 yards for his first NFL touchdown. See which team to pick here.

