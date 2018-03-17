Patriots will reportedly sign former Bengals running back Jeremy Hill

After losing Dion Lewis to the Tennessee Titans, the New England Patriots have responded by signing a former Cincinnati Bengals running back. Per a report from ESPN.com's Field Yates, the Pats will sign Jeremy Hill to join their backfield.

Source: the Patriots are signing former Bengals RB Jeremy Hill. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2018

Hill is coming off an uninspiring fourth season with the Bengals, during which he played just seven games, totaled just 116 rushing yards, and did not score a touchdown. He had previously played a large role in the Cincy backfield, rushing for 2,757 yards (4.1 per carry) and 29 touchdowns while splitting snaps with (mostly) Giovani Bernard over the course of three seasons.

New England also signed a former Bengals running back last offseason, bringing passing-down back Rex Burkhead over from Cincy to join a backfield that also included Lewis, James White, and Mike Gillislee. Lewis has already left and Gillislee is considered likely to get cut, so Hill could be in line for the early-down power back role that has previously been filled by players like LeGarrette Blount, Stevan Ridley, and BenJarvus Green-Ellis.

Hill won't even turn 26 years old until midway through next season so it's entirely possible he's still got something left in the tank, but the 2017 season was not an encouraging one. If there's one thing the Patriots and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have proven over the years, however, it's that they know how to scheme all kinds of running backs into position for success. It would not at all be surprising if they wound up doing the same with Hill.