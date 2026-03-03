This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏀 Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 Pete Prisco's top 25 offensive players in NFL free agency

As a certified offensive line guy, it was a joy to read the top 25 offensive players available in free agency as compiled by CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco. Not only was a center (Tyler Linderbaum) in the No. 1 spot, but a second center (Connor McGovern) sits three spots behind him. We must value and treasure our big men.

Of course, many are more interested in the more glamorous positions that touch the ball for more than just the snap. And Prisco has placed two wide receivers in his top four. While George Pickens is technically available, the Cowboys have stuck the nonexclusive franchise tag on him, which could make him a more difficult signing than Alec Pierce, as Jared Dubin laid out in his breakdown of the rankings.

Dubin: "Pierce is one of the top deep threats in the NFL. He's coming off career highs in receptions (47) and receiving yards (1,003) and has led the NFL in yards per reception in back-to-back seasons. The Colts want to bring him back and may use the franchise tag to do so, but if they don't, he could be the top available receiver due to Pickens' tag."

And there are five teams that could be hit the hardest in free agency, including the Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

⚾ AL East preview: Yankees look like favorites

The AL East is a division that draws a lot of attention with teams like the Yankees and Red Sox with their storied histories and deep rivalry. But even aside from that, the division is shaping up to be one of MLB's most interesting in 2026. While the Yankees are the betting favorites to win the AL East at +180, the Blue Jays (+250), Red Sox (+310) and Orioles (+425) all have a shot if things break right, though the Rays (+3000) are considered out of the race before the first pitch of the regular season.

Mike Axisa broke down all five teams in the AL East and asked one defining question for each. For the Yankees, who are dealing with a series of injuries, including to pitchers Carlos Rodón, Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt, that question was whether the team can hang around until their starters get healthy.

Axisa: "All things considered, the Yankees had a low-key offseason. Re-signing Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham were their largest moves. Otherwise, they supplemented the 2025 roster with project pitchers (Angel Chivilli, Ryan Weathers, Cade Winquest, etc.) and that's about it. Many of their big 'offseason' additions were made at last summer's trade deadline: David Bednar, José Caballero, Camilo Doval, Ryan McMahon, etc.

"I'm not certain the Yankees would come out and admit it, but there is clearly some level of 'tread water until Cole and Rodón return' baked into New York's strategy heading into 2026. Rodón should be back sometime in April. Cole is the big one. He had his elbow rebuilt last spring and did not throw a single pitch in 2025. Cole began facing hitters as part of his rehab two weeks ago."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Tuesday

